Four New NED’s for Welsh Housing Group

Monmouthshire Housing Association (MHA) has announced the appointment of five non-executive directors (NED’s) to its Board, bringing experience from the public and private sectors.

John Keegan, MHA chief executive said

“We are delighted to welcome, John Miller, Alan Soper, Cael Sendell-Price and Hannah Vickers to MHA’s board.

“Four new exceptional candidates, who each bring their own specialism, talent, energy and expertise to the boardroom table, helping create a diverse board equipped with the necessary skills to successfully deliver MHA’s ambitious growth plans”.

“It is both an exciting and challenging time to be part of MHA and the wider housing sector, which was reflected in the huge interest shown in joining MHA. We would like to thank the 170+ applicants who applied for the coveted roles.”

Hannah Vickers is CEO for the Association for Consultancy and Engineering Group (ACE). A professionally qualified civil engineer with a strong background in policy and strategy advice focused on infrastructure, major projects and the built environment.

An experienced senior advisor on appraisal and investment decisions, having negotiated multi-billion investments with HM Treasury. Hannah is also a member of the Construction Leadership Council leading the development of the post-Covid construction industry recovery plan for regions, social and commercial developments.

Hannah said

“It’s wonderful to be able to directly support a special organisation which has a positive impact on the lives of thousands of families. As chair of the development committee, I hope to constructively contribute to the decision-making process, enabling MHA to rise to the challenges of meeting unprecedented demand, delivering quality homes that people love to live in, and growing the organisation sustainably.”

Cael Sendell-Price currently works for Buckinghamshire Council as Head of Strategic Procurement, supporting a procured annual budget of over £460 million.

A Member of the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, and recipient of their ‘Excellence Award for Young Talent’ in 2020.

John Miller has an extensive ICT career spanning multiple industries including pharmaceutical, education, software development, consulting engineering and Oil & Gas.

John worked overseas for 20 years holding several senior executive positions including CEO of PET; one of Malaysia’s largest ICT companies. He is a strategist and has been described as a ‘transformational leader’.

Alan Soper has held numerous senior positions across the transport, waste, facilities management and property management sectors. His last post was Managing Director of Ian Williams; one of the UK’s largest property service companies.

Alan has held NED positions with Shelter, Diocese of Worcester Trust, Bishop Anthony Educational Trust, Chairman of the Community Shop and latterly with Teign Housing Association as a Board Director.