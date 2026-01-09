ccr logo bnw
9 January 2026
Cardiff Capital Region

Four Cymru Secures Three-year Partnership with Cardiff Capital Region

four cymru

Four Cymru, the leading bilingual integrated media, creative and communications agency in Wales, has secured a significant three-year partnership with Cardiff Capital Region (CCR).

Part of the wider Four Agency Worldwide group, Four Cymru brings expertise spanning PR, marketing, digital and creative services, operating across the UK and internationally.

The appointment will see Four Cymru working closely with CCR to amplify its vision for inclusive economic growth, innovation and investment across South East Wales.

The team will support CCR’s in-house communications team with a suite of services including media relations, stakeholder engagement, public affairs and investor relations, ensuring CCR’s initiatives reach businesses, communities and partners regionally and internationally.

Amelia Stevens, managing director at Four Cymru, said:

“We’re thrilled to partner with Cardiff Capital Region on this exciting journey. CCR plays a pivotal role in driving sustainable growth and innovation across Wales, and we look forward to supporting its mission through impactful communications and memorable events.”

CCR’s ambitious programme focuses on creating high-value jobs, fostering innovation clusters, and attracting investment to the region. Four Cymru’s appointment reinforces CCR’s commitment to engaging stakeholders and showcasing opportunities that benefit the economy and communities.

Kellie Beirne Cardiff Capital Region's Chief Executive (2)

Kellie Beirne, chief executive of Cardiff Capital Region, added:

“Dynamic, meaningful communication is central to delivering our ambitions for the region. It’s ensuring that we are able to leverage the voices of our region to showcase the art of the possible from our investments to our innovations, all of which inspire our businesses, institutions and residents. We’re delighted to work with Four Cymru, whose expertise and creativity will help us engage with stakeholders and highlight the opportunities CCR creates.”



