Foundation Apprenticeships: Essential to Wales’s Changing Economy

The idea of a “job for life” has all but disappeared from the modern labour market. Across the UK, and here in Wales, people are changing careers more often, moving between sectors and needing to retrain throughout their working lives.

In this new reality, Level 2 Foundation and Level 3 Apprenticeships are not simply beneficial — they are essential to the resilience of the Welsh economy.

We meet learners every day who never expected to change careers mid life, but the world of work has changed. Level 2 and 3 apprenticeships open-up clear future career pathways and give people the confidence and structure to move sideways into new sectors that Wales’ economy urgently needs.

Labour market evidence shows that workers now face more frequent job transitions, partly due to technological disruption and shifting employer expectations. Foundation and Apprenticeships provide the grounding people need to adapt, practical skills, hands on experience and recognised qualifications that open the door to new opportunities. For adults who especially may not have thrived in traditional education, these programmes offer a realistic and empowering route back into learning.

Careers Wales identifies Level 2 apprenticeships as a vital entry point for those re entering the workforce or moving into a new field. Level 3 programmes then build deeper technical and supervisory skills, enabling learners to progress quickly and confidently. This progression pathway is crucial for Wales, where key sectors rely on a steady supply of skilled workers.

Industries central to the Welsh economy — Hospitality, Food & Drink Manufacturing, Retail and Sustainable Resource Management — all depend on adaptable, well trained staff. Apprenticeships help fill these gaps by equipping learners with the essential competencies employers need. They also support social mobility, giving adults the chance to rebuild confidence, gain qualifications and secure stable employment.

The impact is best seen through the people whose lives have been transformed thanks to their apprenticeships with Cambrian Training Company.

Adam Pike, who spent 15 years as a race jockey, used a Level 2 Professional Cookery apprenticeship to launch a new career at Pant Yr Ochain, Brunning Price. He has progressed rapidly to become a senior chef de partie in under three years and winner of the Skills Competition Wales Culinary Arts at his first attempt and the award for Best Apprentice in Mid Wales.

Jonathan Pasley, who retrained after 24 years in nursing and the British army, has advanced quickly through his Level 2 brewing apprenticeship — mastering full brews and becoming a trusted member of the team at Bunch of Grapes Gastropub, Cwrw Otley microbrewery. Jonathan was recently Highly Commended in the Wales Food & Drink Awards’ Apprentice of the Year contest.

Rachael Bowles, who moved from long distance lorry driving to Hilltop. She’s completed a Level 3 Food Manufacturing apprenticeship and is now the Warehouse/Production Stock Supervisor, managing staff and ensuring stock runs smoothly.

Owen Lokier, who changed careers from being a fabricator and welder in the steel industry to working in waste and recycling. Owen has progressed in his new career from refuse loader to Relief Team Leader through a Level 3 Sustainable Recycling Activities apprenticeship.

These stories reflect a wider truth: adult learners are an untapped powerhouse of talent, and apprenticeships give them the tools to thrive.

When we invest in adult learners, we’re not just changing individual lives — we’re strengthening Welsh businesses, communities and the economy as a whole.

In a world where careers evolve and workers must adapt, Foundation Apprenticeships remain one of Wales’s most powerful tools for building a skilled, confident and future ready workforce.