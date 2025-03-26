Forum Discusses Latest Plans for Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2026

Fforwm Iaith Ynys Môn (Ynys Môn Welsh Language Forum) has been updated on the latest plans for the upcoming Urdd Eisteddfod 2026, which is set to take place on Anglesey.

The Forum heard from Anglesey County Council’s Learning Service, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, Anglesey Public Map and the Urdd as preparations for the national festival gathers momentum.

The mobile annual festival will be held on Ynys Môn for the first time since 2004, with approximately 100,000 visitors expected to attend the festival – providing a boost to the local economy.

Europe's largest youth festival, the Urdd Eisteddfod celebrates the culture of Welsh children and young people. The 2026 edition will be held at the Mona Showground, Anglesey from 25 – 31 May 2026.

Fforwm Iaith Ynys Môn aims to promote co-operation between organisations for the benefit of the Welsh language on Anglesey.

The hosting of the Urdd Eisteddfod is seen as a significant boost for the Welsh language, young people, and the local economy.

The Eisteddfod also supports the Welsh Government’s ‘Cymraeg: 2050’ strategy to reach one million Welsh speakers, whilst empowering children to have a voice about their futures.

Annwen Morgan, Independent Chair of the Forum, said:

“Hearing the presentations on the latest Welsh language developments on the Island, and the plans for the Island to host the Eisteddfod yr Urdd in 2026, was certainly a positive and exciting start to 2025. The Forum looks forward to continuing its close collaboration with its partners to build on the positive progress that has already been made.”

Annwen added:

“I’d like to thank everyone involved for their time and commitment to promoting the language and ensuring we are on track to reach one million Welsh speakers by 2050. I encourage anyone interested in taking part in the Urdd Eisteddfod 2026 to contact Nannon Evans (nannonevans@urdd.org).”

Education and Welsh Language portfolio holder, Councillor Dafydd Roberts explained: