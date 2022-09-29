Forty Future Engineers Enrol in Industry Led Programme Heading for Destination Renewables

Destination Renewables, a new pioneering programme preparing students for the future renewables’ jobs market launched this month at Pembrokeshire College with forty students signed up. EDF Renewables UK and DP Energy have signed an MoU with Pembrokeshire College to design and deliver the two year course which will transfer real-world sector knowledge and inform career journeys for 16-18 year olds.

Rt. Hon Stephen Crabb MP, Member of Parliament for Preseli Pembrokeshire said:

“Without a doubt it is an exciting time for the energy sector on the Haven. There is a clear vision emerging for a low carbon future that includes both new projects such as floating offshore wind and hydrogen. With its energy-rich heritage, and strategic national importance, Pembrokeshire is well-placed to be at the forefront of the transition to a low carbon future. It has the potential to bring benefits nationally and locally through the creation of high skilled green jobs and apprenticeship opportunities for the people of Pembrokeshire. I am delighted to see industry partners joining with Pembrokeshire College to deliver a renewable energy programme which will help to drive this agenda forward.”

Simon De Pietro, DP Energy’s CEO said about the MoU agreement:

“We are delighted to have partnered with Pembrokeshire College and EDF Renewables to launch this innovative programme to inspire and educate the future green energy workforce.”

In addition to the lead partners, the young adults will learn from a range of renewable sector leaders; Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum, Milford Haven Port Authority, Marine Energy Wales, Pembrokeshire County Council, Regen, ORE Catapult MEECE, Celtic Sea Power, Swansea University, Energy Kingdom, Mainstay Marine, Marine Space, Bombora, Insite, Williams Shipping, Marine Power Systems, TYF, 3DW and Cadno Communications. This collaboration with industry will help to bridge the skills gap and showcase the diverse range of careers within the sector, all the while supporting net zero targets and maximising regional benefits.

Ryanne Burges EDF Renewables’ Offshore Director said:

“The case for greater renewables capacity has never been stronger, creating an equally increased need for skilled workers in our sector. At EDF Renewables UK and Ireland we put significant efforts in to creating accessible opportunities for the local workforce to support delivery of our projects and ensure that local communities are able to experience all of the benefits of such significant infrastructure projects being developed off their coastlines. We are really proud to be delivering this programme and believe that Destination Renewables is one way in which young people can access these future career opportunities.”

Joshua Thomas, L3 Mechanical Engineering at Pembrokeshire College enrolled onto Destination Renewables said:

“I have signed up to Destination Renewables as I am concerned about climate change. I would love to work in the renewable energy sector following my studies. I hope that this course will help me stand out. I am most looking forward to meeting businesses, learning how they got to where they are now and finding out what I need to do to get there too.”

With an increasing focus on tackling climate change and securing energy supplies, there is an urgent need for renewable technologies to be developed. EDF Renewables UK and DP Energy are jointly developing the up to 1GW Gwynt Glas Floating Offshore Wind Farm in the Celtic Sea and recognise that a skilled workforce is a prerequisite to rolling out these technologies quickly.

Destination Renewables is underpinned by the Skills and Talent programme of the Swansea Bay City Deal, jointly funded by the Welsh and UK Governments, alongside private sector investment. Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum will support the renewables industry in the delivery of this private sector and education partnership to manage high-quality industry content standards and ensure a positive learner journey.