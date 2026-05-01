Formula One Autocentres Completes Acquisition of ATS Euromaster Sites

More than 130 jobs have been saved after Formula One Autocentres completed the acquisition of 35 sites from ATS Euromaster.

The family-run business has expanded its network of centres to 170 as part of the deal, rapidly increasing its national footprint and growing specific coverage in Wales, with eight locations in Abergavenny, Bangor, Bridgend, Carmarthen, Cwmbran, Newport, Port Talbot and Wrexham all moving over.

All the IT and e-commerce platforms are being transferred over across the Bank Holiday weekend, with refurbishment work, new ‘rebranding’ and other visual identity elements to be completed over the next three months.

Jon Butcher, Managing Director at Formula One Autocentres, said:

“This is a milestone moment in our history and will help the business to scale rapidly. “130 ATS employees will be joining us as part of the deal and we look forward to welcoming them into the Formula One family. They know their existing customers and they are buying into the way we do things to ensure it is business as usual with all the added benefits we bring. There will also be a lot of career progression opportunities for them to explore.”

He continued:

“The 35 sites will take us to the 170 mark and significantly increase our coverage in key area like Wales. These will all form part of a long-term plan to get us towards a 250-strong portfolio.”

Employing 1,100 staff, Formula One Autocentres provides a full range of motoring services, including tyres, diagnostics, batteries, brakes, clutches, MOTs and servicing.

It is committed to a continuous five-year refurbishment programme across its sites, with a strong focus on investing in the latest technology to improve the customer experience.

Jon added: