Former World Champion to Compete at North Wales Sheep Shearing Championships

A former world sheep shearing champion from North Wales will be back in action later this month in one of Britain's biggest competitions.

The two-day Cneifio Corwen Shears returns to Rhug Estate near Corwen on July 24 and 25, with headline sponsors Ifor Williams Trailers backing the event.

Shearers from across Britain and beyond will battle for top honours at the event, which has grown into one of the UK's leading showcases since it was established in 1989.

Among them will be former world champion and two-time Cneifio Corwen Shears champion Gwion Lloyd Evans, from Bylchau, near Denbigh.

The 36-year-old is widely regarded as one of the sport's leading competitors after winning the World Champion Sheep Shearer title in 2023.

Nicknamed “the Ronaldo of sheep shearing”, Gwion can shear an adult sheep in under 40 seconds and a lamb in just 13 seconds.

He finished fifth in this year's Golden Shears competition in New Zealand and is expected to be one of the biggest attractions at the Cneifio Corwen Shears championships.

Gwion said:

“The Golden Shears are the shearing equivalent of the Olympic Games. It's not all about speed because points can be gained for cleanliness and you have to be physically fit to hold the sheep firmly and have the stamina to work through the flock.”

Shearing is a family passion and Gwion started to learn to shear from the age of 12 with his father and brother, Gareth, who has claimed the title of Champion Shearer of Wales in recent years.

Gwion's first competed at the Royal Welsh Show aged just 14 and later travelled to New Zealand and Norway to shear sheep and to learn from other expert shearers.

“In New Zealand the sheep are larger with more wool and there are often shearing sheds which are set up with machines ready and in Norway the sheep are even bigger. It was fantastic experience,” he said.

According to Dafydd Jones, a member of the Cneifio Corwen Shears organising committee, it was shaping up to be one of the best events they've ever staged, thanks to the support of Ifor Williams Trailers and their other sponsors.

He said:

“We are very fortunate to have a very supportive business like Ifor Williams Trailers on our doorstep. “The company have been keen supporters of Cneifio Corwen Shears for many years and in 2026 they are our Platinum Plus sponsors and we are very grateful to the company for their help and assistance.”

He added in addition to financial support Ifor Williams Trailers have made special metal tables for the event.

“These are used for gathering and rolling the wool. We are hopeful the company will be able to make other equipment for the event in the future,” he said.

Cneifio Corwen Shears is organised by a committee of volunteers, all from different backgrounds in the shearing industry.

During the two-day event up to 100 volunteers ensure the competitions run smoothly, with more than 2,500 sheep also in attendance for their annual shear.

Richard Hughes, from Ifor Williams Trailers, said: