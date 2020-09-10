Former Welsh Government Minister to Launch New Series of Digital Conversations

Former Welsh Government Environment Minister Jane Davidson is launching a new series of in-depth digital conversations with leading figures in the Welsh political, environmental and business world.

Produced by Business News Wales, the new monthly chat series called Jane Davidson In Conversation, Jane and her guests will be talking about the issues that face Wales today as it strives to create a sustainable future in a post-Covid world.

The series kicks off with Jane talking with former First Minister Carwyn Jones about his newly published memoirs of life at the top of Welsh politics.

Other guests in the series will be announced shortly.

As well as being Welsh Government Environment Minister from 2007-2011, Jane is also Pro Vice-Chancellor Emeritus of the University of Wales Trinity St David.

As Environment Minister she introduced the first charge for single use plastic carrier bags in the UK; proposed legislation to make sustainable development the central organising principle of the Welsh Government, which led to the passing of the Wellbeing of Future Generations Act in 2015; created the Welsh Climate Change Commission and the Future Generations Commissioner; and created the 800-mile Wales Coastal Path.

She lives on a 10-acre smallholding in West Wales, where she tries to live a low carbon life, growing organically as much food as possible.