Former Wales International Rugby Star Invests in First Gym Venture in Chepstow

Jonathan ‘Fox’ Davies has invested in a community-focused gym, The Hub, located in Chepstow.

The Hub, which is in Bulwark Business Park, has a mission to bring people together and open up opportunities for those who may not currently see health and fitness as accessible to them.

Former British and Irish Lion star Jonathan was drawn to The Hub, which originally opened 10 years ago, as a project that reflects those values. His investment supports the creation of a space that goes beyond a traditional gym, offering a supportive entry point into physical activity for the local community.

The Hub offers a broad programme of classes. The gym will also host women’s health seminars, parent and baby sessions, and high-performance disciplines such as Metcon and Hyrox.

The main gym floor features a wide variety of equipment, including a dedicated weights area, cardio machines, Olympic weightlifting platforms and Assault bikes.

Once the full refurbishment is complete, it will have a Wellness area (reformers, Pilates, yoga, etc), recovery zone (sauna and ice) and a cutting-edge spin studio.

Jonathan is also set to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in August 2026 through his work with EverTrek, and The Hub provides an ideal environment to train for the challenge, while inspiring others to pursue their own ambitious goals.

Jonathan Davies said:

“I’m really excited to be part of The Hub. It’s more than just a gym – it’s a place that brings people together and helps break down the barriers that can exist around health and fitness. I love the idea of creating a space where people feel welcome, supported and confident to take that first step into a healthier, fitter lifestyle. For me, this project is about community, opportunity and enjoying the journey together.

He added:

“For fitness enthusiasts who want to compete in competitions such as Hyrox, which is coming to Cardiff again this year, we can help them achieve their goals. It’s great to be a part of bringing a world-class facility to the local area.”

The Hub’s Director Daisy Horder said: