Former Wales and Lions Rugby Player Becomes Patron of Children’s Cancer Charity in Wales

Former Wales, British and Irish Lions and Scarlets rugby legend Jonathan ‘Fox’ Davies has been appointed as an Honorary Patron of Latch, the charity that provides bespoke emotional, practical and financial support for families affected by childhood cancer in Wales.

The announcement of Jonathan’s appointment was made on the final day of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month on 30th September – an annual campaign to highlight the unique needs, and challenges, experienced by children with cancer and their families.

Jonathan has been actively supporting Latch over the past year, with the retired rugby player’s ‘JD13’ Testimonial Year with the Scarlets raising an incredible £40,000 for the cause.

From June 2024 to May 2025, Jonathan’s Testimonial Year featured a series of high-profile fundraising events in Llanelli, Cardiff and London uniting fans, former teammates and supporters across the globe.

In addition to raising this significant sum, Jonathan used his Testimonial Year as a platform to highlight Latch’s work.

Jonathan said:

“I’m honoured to be appointed as a Patron of Latch, and I am extremely proud to have supported the charity during my Testimonial Year. “The work Latch carries out not only at the Children’s Hospital for Wales but across all South Wales, and beyond, is invaluable. “Being able to support the continued amazing work of the charity is a proud moment for me.”

Susan Gwyer-Roberts DL, Chair of Latch, said:

“On behalf of the Board I am delighted to welcome Jonathan as a Patron of Latch. “We are grateful to Jonathan for all that he and his supporters have already contributed to the charity and for helping to raise public awareness of our vital work supporting families affected by childhood cancer in Wales. We look forward to working with Jonathan in the years to come.”

Jonathan retired from professional rugby this year after 16 seasons with the Scarlets, during which he won 96 caps for Wales and became one of the most recognisable and respected figures in world rugby.

Jonathan joins Latch as the charity recently announced its brand refresh, which includes a new visual identity and strapline “Here for childhood cancer in Wales.”

The changes aim to help the charity to better communicate its purpose and impact, enabling the charity to make a bigger difference to families affected by childhood cancer into the future.