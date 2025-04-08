Former Steelworker Launches Mental Wellbeing Support Business

Former Port Talbot steelworker Martyn Wagstaff has launched a business promoting mental wellbeing.

Martyn worked at the steelworks for two years in the run up to the recent changes at the plant offering mental health and wellbeing support to the workforce.

Now, with financial support from Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE he has launched Springfield Advisory working with businesses and organisations in Neath and Port Talbot and elsewhere to continue his work helping people get through the challenges of daily life.

The problem, he says, is that people often don’t want to confront issues and find it hard to open up to others.

“Many people don’t want to admit what they see as weakness and dig themselves further into a hole,” he said. “This is what I myself did some years ago until I sought help and my life improved as a result.”

While at the Port Talbot works he supported around 100 employees by conducting webinars, awareness seminars, walking groups and other techniques he had learnt previously in his work with youth groups in the town where he gained a range of qualifications in first aid, mental health, addiction and wellbeing.

The £11,500 Fast Track loan from UKSE was part of its Support Programme for Wales which has now injected £3 million into the Welsh economy since it launched last year, creating around 400 jobs in 81 businesses.

Martyn explained that recent changes by the Health and Safety Executive mean that employers must take more responsibility for providing Mental Health and Wellbeing support for the workforce.

“This has been a major step forward, and benefits both employers and their workers,” he said. “From the employer’s point of view it means a more productive, efficient workforce and less time lost through absence.”

Michelle Noble, Regional Executive with UKSE, said she was delighted to support Springfield Advisory.