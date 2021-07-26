Former S4C Chief Owen Evans Appointed New Estyn Chief Inspector

The First Minister has announced that Owen Evans will become the new HM Chief Inspector of Education and Training in Wales.

The former S4C Chief Executive will replace the current Chief Inspector Meilyr Rowlands. Meilyr retires at the end of August 2021 and Owen will take up the post in January 2022.

Claire Morgan, Estyn’s strategic director will act as the interim Chief Inspector until January.

The First Minister said:

I offer my congratulations to Owen Evans on his appointment and my sincere thanks to Meilyr Rowlands for his hard work and diligence during his term in office. Meilyr has been a critical friend to the government and has systematically helped drive up the standards of schools in Wales through a rigorous inspection process. I wish him well for the future.

Education Minister Jeremy Miles said:

I’d like to thank Meilyr Rowlands for his work as Chief Inspector. His contribution to Welsh education is one of the reasons why this is such an exciting time for Owen Evans to take up this role. I congratulate him on his appointment and look forward to working with him in the future.

Owen Evans was appointed S4C's Chief Executive and designated Accounting Officer in October 2017. Owen was educated at Ysgol Penweddig, Aberystwyth before graduating in economics from Swansea University. Prior to joining S4C, he was Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Welsh Government, responsible for Education and Public Services. Between 2008 and 2010 he was director of Business In the Community Wales and for 10 years before that he worked for BT, including as a member of the UK team developing BT's broadband strategy. He served as a member of the Welsh Language Board between 2005 and 2010.