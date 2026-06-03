Former Reservoir Site in Bridgend Set for Major Redevelopment

Bridgend-based housing association Valleys to Coast has officially broken ground on a new affordable housing development in Cefn Cribwr, breathing new life into the former Dwr Cymru Welsh Water site.

The project, backed by a £3 million Welsh Government grant, will deliver eight one-bed flats and eight houses ranging from two to four bedrooms, repurposing land that has remained vacant since 2013.

Sustainability is a central focus of the homes, which will be built to EPCA standards using modern methods of construction, including pre-assembled timber frames. The houses will also be equipped with air source heat pumps.

As part of its social value commitments, Valleys to Coast has pledged more than £11,700 to support local projects during construction, and more than £20,000 towards improvements to outdoor sports and public transport facilities, ensuring the impact of the development extends to the wider community.

Rob Green, Director of Growth and Partnerships at Valleys to Coast, said:

“The former reservoir site had become an eyesore in Cefn Cribwr, but we saw its potential to form the foundation of a vibrant new development. “By offering a range of one-to-four-bedroom homes, we are providing individuals, couples, and families with the opportunity to build a stable life in Bridgend, and we're excited to welcome our first customers next year.”

Valleys to Coast provides over 6,000 affordable homes across Bridgend and Rhondda Cynon Taf, alongside a portfolio of commercial properties and leasehold flats. It was established in 2003 as the first large-scale voluntary transfer of council-owned homes to a social housing association in Wales. Last year, it published its growth plans, with five new strategies driven by increasing customer and colleague satisfaction.