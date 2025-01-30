Former Reservoir Caretaker’s House Near Cardiff Goes Up for Auction

A former reservoir caretaker’s house set in the middle of its own grounds in a village near Cardiff is for sale at auction

Reservoir House, in a semi- rural location in the village of St Lythans not far from Wales’s capital city, is being sold by South Wales based Paul Fosh Auctions.

Gemma Vaughan, handling the sale for the Newport property auctioneers, said:

“This is a wonderful opportunity for someone to buy this unusual, three bedroom detached house located on a private drive near the ever-popular village of St Lythans. “The house, in the hamlet of Twyn Yr Odyn close to Wenvoe, has been substantially modernised by the current vendors to create a comfortable, modern home. It is ideally located for access to Cardiff, Barry and the M4corridor “The property, which has a guide price of £350,000-plus, is made up of an entrance lobby, office, living room, kitchen, steps to the upper ground floor which has a kitchen and bathroom. Stairs lead to the three bedrooms above. “A pre application for planning permission to redevelop Reservoir House by demolishing the existing house replacing it with two detached houses with shared drive and separate gardens, has been lodged with planners.”

The former caretaker’s house along with some 100 other lots are included in the online Paul Fosh Auctions sale which starts at 12 noon on Tuesday, February 4 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, February 6