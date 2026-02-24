Former Principality CEO to Lead Danske Bank UK

Danske Bank UK has announced that Julie-Ann Haines will succeed Vicky Davies as chief executive on 1 July 2026.

Julie-Ann Haines is the former CEO of Principality Building Society.

Vicky Davies has been chief executive of the Belfast-based bank since 2021. She joined Danske Bank UK in 2012 and has been a Board member for ten years, including the past five as CEO. Last year the bank achieved record results and customer growth, together with recognition by Best Companies for being a world class place to work. In 2025, Ms Davies was awarded an OBE for services to the Northern Ireland economy.

Chair of the Bank’s Board, Martin Stewart, said:

“We are extremely grateful to Vicky for her outstanding contribution over her five-year tenure as CEO, during which she has led the bank with drive, purpose and a clear strategic vision. When she leaves her post later this year, she will do so in the knowledge that the bank is in robust health and well positioned for future growth. “In Julie-Ann Haines, we have appointed a proven leader who is widely respected across the financial services industry. She is someone who has extensive customer-focused leadership experience, combined with a track record of delivering commercial and operational success. Vicky will formally hand over to Julie-Ann on 1 July 2026, subject to regulatory approval. In the interim both leaders will work closely together to ensure there is a well-managed and smooth transition.”

Vicky Davies said:

“It has been a huge privilege to lead Danske Bank and to work with so many fantastic colleagues. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, supporting customers in both Northern Ireland and across the rest of the UK. I look forward to working closely with Julie-Ann during the transition and I know the Bank will benefit from her experience, leadership and values.”

Following Ms Davies’ lead, Julie-Ann Haines will become the second female chief executive in the bank’s 200-year history. Her early career included roles at Sainsbury’s, Halifax Bank of Scotland and Reckitt Benckiser, a global consumer goods company. She then spent 18-years at Principality Building Society where she held various management positions, including Head of Strategy, Director of IT and Chief Customer Officer – before rising to CEO in 2020. She stepped down from that role in November last year, in preparation for taking up the position at Danske Bank.

Julie-Ann has also held several notable non-executive appointments. She served on former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Business Council, is a former Chair of the UK Building Societies Association and is a member of Business in the Community’s UK Leadership Council.

Julie-Ann Haines said: