Former Mineworkers Receive Pensions Payouts

Former mineworkers are now receiving on average an extra £100 to their weekly pension payment.

The Chancellor announced at the Budget in November that the UK Government had transferred a £2.3 billion reserve, previously held by government since 1994, to members of the British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme (BCSSS).

The BCSSS scheme represents former coal miners as well as those who worked in non-mining roles at collieries across the UK, including engineers, managers, canteen workers and administrators, with more than 5,000 women part of the scheme, representing 13% of members.

Last year the UK Government transferred £1.5 billion to members of the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme, supporting more than 100,000 members across the UK.

The increase in payments under the BCSSS scheme are backdated to November 2024, when an increase to the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme was implemented, meaning members should receive a £5,500 lump sum on average.

The UK Government has now delivered a pension uplift for all members of the former British Coal pension schemes.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“The pensions injustice for thousands of former mineworkers in Wales has finally been righted. “I’d like to recognise the efforts of those who have fought for many years to ensure pit staff get their just rewards. Today nearly 4,000 former British Coal employees will receive a pensions uplift as a result of the action the UK Government has taken.”

Cheryl Agius, Chair of Trustees of the British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme, said:

“This is a historic moment – the result of a year of determination, advocacy and collaboration – and it marks a turning point for the Scheme. “The Government has listened to the Trustees, Scheme members, and Coalfield MPs that have supported this issue, and agreed to transfer the Scheme's investment reserve to members. Being able to make the first bonus pension increase today brings BCSSS members into line with their former colleagues in the Mineworkers' Pension Scheme (MPS), who received their investment reserve in November last year. “Our members have been key to helping us raise this issue with the government over the last twelve months and the Trustees would like to thank them for their support.”

The UK Government said it will meet with Trustees of the BCSSS in the New Year to agree a way forward with surplus sharing arrangements.