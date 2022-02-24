Former Merthyr Tydfil Theatre To Be Auctioned with £0 Reserve

A former Merthyr Tydfil theatre, cinema and later bingo hall is once more centre stage as it goes under the spotlight at auction

The grade II former Theatre Royal and Opera House, dating from the 1890s and which finally went dark in the 2000s, is being offered for sale with a nil reserve.

The fading but once grandiose building at Park Place, Penydarren Road, played host to a glittering array of international stars of stage and screen over the years. The crumbling palace of entertainment is now in desperate need of a new owner with large pockets.

The huge property, which at its height had a stage 22 feet deep and 28 feet wide served by six dressing rooms and could seat 1,500, is being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

Debra Bisley, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said:

This truly majestic building has a wealth of fascinating history stretching back to 1892 when it opened after costing a princely £8,000 to build. A considerable amount at the time.”

Designed by Merthyr Tydfil architect TC Wakeling in a neoclassical style when opened it was one of the premier theatres in all Wales. The theatre began operating as a cinema as well as live theatre in the 1920s before being converted to a bingo club in the 1960s and closing in the mid-2000s. It has remained empty and unused ever since.

The identity of the current owner has not been revealed.

Debra said:

In the late 1920s the property was renovated internally in an Art Deco style. Apparently there is a sunburst ceiling rose which is said to be impressive although I do not know if it is still there as we have not been able to gain entry to the property. “The property is more than likely to be of interest to local investors although we have had a number of enquiries from London investors hoping to return it beck to a theatre and opera house. “Unfortunately we don't have keys and have not been permitted access so what is inside remains as much of a mystery to us as well as any potential buyers. “The former theatre is being sold with a nil reserve which means the highest bid, no matter how low or even it is the sole bid, will secure the property.”

The theatre, along with around 70 other properties, is being offered for sale online at Paul Fosh Auctions with bidding starting on Tuesday, 8 March and ending from 5pm on Thursday 10 March.