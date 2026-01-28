Former Governor Pays Tribute to University as He Receives Honorary Doctorate

Chris Sutton – chartered surveyor and USW alumnus – has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate at University of South Wales’ (USW) January graduation ceremonies in recognition of his contribution to further and higher education and the business landscape in Wales.

Chris Sutton’s career, which spans more than 40 years, started when he was a student of Urban Estate Management at the Polytechnic of Wales – which is now USW – from 1984 to 1988.

His degree paved the way for a varied career in the commercial and industrial property sector in Wales, where Chris has worked in the public and private sector on a wide range of real estate projects, from urban regeneration to inward investment.

Chris is passionate about improving the business environment in the region. He sits on the Investment Board of the Cardiff Capital Region (CCR), where he is overseeing a £500 million investment project backed by the UK and Welsh Governments, and is currently working on the emerging Cardiff & Newport Investment Zone. He has also served as Chair of CBI Wales and advised the Welsh Government on property matters, including the devolution of business rates to Wales.

Chris has contributed to higher education governance as a USW Governor from 2016 to 2024 and Chair of The College Merthyr Tydfil between 2020 and 2024.

Chris said:

“I am proud to have been associated with the university for over four decades. “The university is a force for good in terms of creating a workforce with relevant skills for the economy – from life sciences, policing, education, health, engineering and computing, through to the world of business and the creative arts. “The USW group also encourages social mobility in one of the more disadvantaged regions in the UK, supporting individuals from underrepresented groups, and making sure everyone has equal opportunities and the support they need to thrive.”

On receiving his Honorary Doctorate he said: