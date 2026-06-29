Former Downing Street Chief of Staff to Address Cardiff Business Audience

Lord Gavin Barwell, Chief of Staff to the former Prime Minister, Theresa May, is set to address business leaders in Cardiff.

He will speak to Cardiff Business Club as the country waits to hear whether Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will be replaced by Andy Burnham, or whether there will be a contest to replace him as Labour leader.

Theresa May stepped down as Prime Minister in June 2019 and was succeeded by Boris Johnson the following month.

Gavin served as Chief of Staff to Theresa May from June 2017 to July 2019.

He started working for Conservative Party headquarters in 1993 and worked closely with Party leaders until the 2010 election.

He was an MP for Croydon Central from 2010 to 2017, during which time he also served as the Minister of State for Housing & Planning and Minister for London from 2016 to 2017.

Gavin served as Government Whip, Comptroller of HM Household from May 2015 until July 2016, Lord Commissioner, Whip from July 2014 until May 2015 and as Assistant Whip from October 2013 until July 2014. He was also Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to the Secretary of State for Education, Michael Gove, from 2012 to 2013 and PPS to the Minister of State for Decentralisation and Planning Policy, Greg Clark, from 2011 to 2012.

He now sits in the House of Lords and is senior adviser to PwC. He advises businesses across a range of sectors and will share insights into UK politics and geopolitics, identifying trends, opportunities, challenges and risks.

Gavin is also part of the team behind Prosper UK, a movement which aims to “build a national movement rooted in listening, enterprise and serious policy”.

It says:

“The UK can only truly prosper with an open, competitive, pro-enterprise economy where hard work is rewarded, people can save for a home, start a business, and pass something on to the next generation.”

Phil Jardine, chair of Cardiff Business Club, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Lord Gavin Barwell to round off what has been a hugely successful season for the Club, and the political events of recent weeks make his visit to us all the more timely. “He brings a vast amount of experience in the world of politics and government as well as business. His insights will be extremely valuable to our members and guests as they prepare to guide their businesses through a summer of change.”

The final event in the Cardiff Business Club calendar for the 2025/26 season takes place on Wednesday July 1 at Glamorgan Cricket Club, Sophia Gardens. The event will start at 6pm with a networking drinks reception followed by a two-course dinner. Gavin will then deliver his keynote speech, followed by a Q&A session.

The event is open to members, non-members and guests, and is ticketed only. Tickets are priced at £45.00 + VAT for members and £65.00 + VAT for non-members.

Booking is via: https://cardiffbusinessclub.org/event/lord-gavin-barwell/