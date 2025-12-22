Formal Green Light for Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone

The Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone has been formally approved by the UK and Welsh Governments, marking the start of a 10-year programme that “will turbo-charge the regional economy”.

Work will now begin in earnest, with a programme of grants, training, infrastructure improvements and business support helping to unlock new opportunities for local employers, investors and communities.

Councillor Mark Pritchard, Leader of Wrexham Council and Chair of Ambition North Wales, the strategic body co-ordinating the work, said:

“By focusing on Advanced Manufacturing, Innovation, Skills and Infrastructure, the Investment Zone will play a vital role in driving sustainable economic growth. “It will help create high-quality jobs and strengthen the region’s position as a powerhouse for advanced industry in Wales, and I’m delighted that the UK and Welsh Governments have given their formal approval. This is the start of a really exciting journey for Flintshire and Wrexham.”

Councillor Dave Hughes, Leader of Flintshire County Council, said:

“This is a hugely positive step, and the new Investment Zone will give us a platform to attract new investment, ideas and opportunities – supporting businesses, creating jobs and inspiring the next generation. “Flintshire and Wrexham already have an incredible base of innovative, world-class manufacturers, and the Investment Zone will allow us to build on this and help unlock the region’s massive potential.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“The Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone will support the delivery of our Economic Mission by attracting major investment, creating thousands of well-paid jobs, and cementing the region’s reputation as a hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation. “This announcement is the culmination of extensive partnership working by regional partners and government, and presents a huge opportunity to unlock growth and deliver significant benefits for businesses and communities in the area.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“The UK Government is investing £160 million in this Investment Zone to super-charge economic growth, drive private investment and create thousands of new well-paid jobs which will put money in the pockets of people in North Wales. “There is huge potential for growth and for building on the advanced manufacturing expertise that already exists in this part of Wales. I’m delighted that we are moving forward with the programme which will have a transformational impact for people living and working in northeast Wales.”

More information will be shared as various grants, training programmes and other opportunities come online.