Forces-Friendly Employers Celebrated with Awards

Nineteen of Wales’ top forces-friendly employers have been recognised with a prestigious award.

The nineteen organisations from across Wales were presented with the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award for 2024.

Representatives from the receiving organisations were awarded at a special event held at the Pierhead Building in Cardiff Bay, where they were also honoured guests at the 21 Gun Royal Salute to celebrate the birthday of Her Majesty the Queen.

Guests were welcomed by Darren Millar MS, Chair of the Senedd’s Cross Party Group on the Armed Forces and Cadets and the opening address was given by Brigadier Nick Thomas CBE, Commander 160th (Welsh) Brigade, Head of the Army in Wales.

The compere for the awards ceremony was Sian Lloyd and the close was given by Brigadier Russ Wardle OBE DL, chair of the Reserves Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales.

The recipients were:

ArbCulture Limited

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board

Dwr Cymru Welsh Water

Edwin C. Farrall (Transport) Limited

Gentium International Limited

Hafren Forest Hideaway Limited

ITSUS Consulting Ltd

LINKS-Mental Health Charity

Llanion Cove Ltd

Mercateo UK Limited

Powys County Council

Rydal Penrhos School

SC Safety Training Ltd

South Wales Fire & Rescue Service

SPTS Technologies UK Limited

SudoCyber Limited

The Veteran Building Company Ltd

Wrexham University

Zip World Limited

The awards were presented jointly by Brigadier Nick Thomas CBE, Commander Steve Henaghen Chief of Staff / Deputy Naval Regional Wales and Western England and Air Officer Wales, Air Commodore Rob Wood OBE.

Under the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, the Silver ERS Award recognises employers who have actively demonstrated their support for the Armed Forces community through implementing practical policies in the workplace.

To achieve Silver, organisations must proactively demonstrate that the Armed Forces community are not unfairly disadvantaged as part of their recruitment policies. They must also actively ensure their workforce is aware of their positive policies towards Defence people issues for Reservists, Veterans, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, and spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.

Pete Gibbs, Executive Director of HR at Wrexham University, said:

“Wrexham University is delighted to have been awarded the 2024 Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award in recognition of our efforts to support the armed forces community. “The Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme showcases employers who have signed the Armed Forces Covenant and are actively supporting the armed forces community, including those who serve, veterans, and their families. “The award acknowledges our commitment to working with the Ministry of Defence, from employment policies which provide time off for public duties, and pledge to provide ongoing employment opportunities to current and ex-serving personnel. “We are dedicated to nurturing an inclusive and supportive culture that is armed forces friendly for staff who have served previously or continue to do so as reservists or cadets.”

Tony Fish, the MOD’s Regional Employer Engagement Director North said: