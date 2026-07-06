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6 July 2026
Cardiff

FOR Cardiff Receives Record-Breaking Support for New Five-Year Term

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Businesses across Cardiff city centre and Cardiff Bay have delivered a landmark vote of confidence in FOR Cardiff, with the Business Improvement District (BID) receiving a mandate to continue for a further five years.

The new five-year term will begin in December 2026 and will continue until November 2031. It will mark a new chapter for the organisation as FOR Cardiff will expand to include Cardiff Bay.

FOR Cardiff Secures New Five-Year Term
FOR Cardiff Secures New Five-Year Term

In the ballot 92% of businesses voted ‘yes’ by number and 97 % by rateable value.

Over the next five years, FOR Cardiff will continue to work in partnership with businesses and stakeholders to create a more connected, welcoming and prosperous capital, the organisation said.

Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director at FOR Cardiff, said:

“We are delighted that businesses have once again placed their trust in FOR Cardiff and have voted in a landmark result which is testament to the hard work of the team.

 

“This result reflects the value businesses see in a strong, collaborative voice for Cardiff and comes at a pivotal moment as we prepare to welcome Cardiff Bay into the BID area from December.

 

“This expansion presents a unique and fantastic opportunity to bring together the city centre and waterfront, creating an even stronger and more connected business community. We look forward to working with businesses across the capital to deliver ambitious projects and ensure Cardiff continues to thrive.”

Since its establishment, FOR Cardiff has delivered a wide range of initiatives focused on improving the city environment, supporting business growth, enhancing safety and promoting Cardiff as a leading destination.

For more information on FOR Cardiff’s priorities for 2026-2031, read FOR Cardiff’s Business Plan.



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