FOR Cardiff Launches New Business Plan Ahead of Ballot

FOR Cardiff has officially launched its new business plan for a proposed new term.

An upcoming vote will determine whether the Business Improvement District (BID) continues its work for a further five-year term.

The plan was launched at an event hosted at voco St. David's Cardiff, bringing together member businesses from across the city centre and Cardiff Bay.

The event featured the premiere of FOR Cardiff's ballot video, outlining the Business Improvement District's vision and priorities for its next term, alongside a panel discussion with senior leaders from across professional services, academia, housing, employment and sport.

The discussion was chaired by FOR Cardiff's Executive Director, Carolyn Brownell, and explored questions submitted by guests, focusing on the future of Cardiff, FOR Cardiff's impact to date, the evolving challenges faced by the city economy, and the opportunities for continued collaboration and investment.

Panellists were:

Professor Wendy Larner – Cardiff University

James Brown – The Urbanists

Charlie Hargreaves – Wates Residential

Rami Ghaleb – Ffair Jobs Wales

Gwen Morgan-Evans – Hugh James

Ellis Jenkins – Dow Schofield Watts

The event convened retailers, hospitality operators, office occupiers, property owners and civic partners, providing a platform to hear how FOR Cardiff's business plan aims to build on achievements to date and continue driving investment, footfall, and growth.

FOR Cardiff said its business plan sets out a refreshed vision focused on strengthening Cardiff's position as a vibrant, safe, and welcoming city.

Key priorities include enhancing city centre cleanliness and safety, supporting independent and national businesses, delivering high-impact marketing campaigns, and championing events and activations designed to boost the local economy year-round. Attendees heard from senior representatives of FOR Cardiff and panellists, who shared insights into the impact of the BID and the importance of continued partnership working as Cardiff adapts to changing retail and leisure trends.

Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director at FOR Cardiff, said:

“Our business plan launch marked a pivotal moment for Cardiff city centre. We have delivered tangible improvements over the current term, but there is more to do to ensure Cardiff remains competitive, welcoming, and resilient. This business plan reflects the priorities of our levy payers and sets out a clear, ambitious roadmap for the next five years.”

The event also provided extensive networking opportunities, with businesses engaging directly with the BID team to discuss how the proposed initiatives align with their priorities ahead of the ballot.

Businesses across the designated BID area will have the opportunity to vote on the proposed Business Plan until 2nd July.