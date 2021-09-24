Footfall on the up at Cardiff Bay Entertainment Hub After 18 Months of Restrictions

The Red Dragon Centre, Cardiff Bay’s leading entertainment destination, has recorded its busiest month since February 2020 with footfall approaching 2019 levels for the first time in eighteen months.

A month into Wales’ Alert Level Zero, there has also been a steady week-by-week increase being recorded with footfall up 55% this August compared to August 2020. This is particularly heartening considering that the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme saw many businesses enjoy pre-pandemic levels of trade.

It isn’t just The Centre’s eateries that have seen a return of visitors, the bowling alley and casino have also enjoyed welcoming back their customers following the easing of restrictions, while the cinema has had a busy summer thanks to blockbusters like Space Jam, Jungle Cruise and Paw Patrol. The Centre has also recently welcomed DAM Health, a Covid-19 testing clinic which offers rapid testing with Fit to Fly and Fit To work results back within 24 hours.

Clare Jenkins, General Manager at the Red Dragon Centre, said:

“Numbers are definitely moving in the right direction, but we are still sensing caution from our visitors. Our staff and tenants have all been incredible over the last year and a half, following guidelines to the letter and doing everything they can to ensure that The Centre complies with government guidelines. “Even though restrictions have eased, we are continuing with our deep Covid cleaning activities and have security personnel available on the mall to help ensure our customers feel safe and reassured. “The majority our tenants are back in business for the first time since the pandemic started and it has been wonderful to see them working tirelessly to bring the fun back safely; the atmosphere is one of excitement and optimism. “We have a lot of exciting plans for the coming months, Covid permitting, not least the release of some long overdue blockbusters, like Bond, and the return of Dr Bob and his balloons. Hopefully, we will see visitor numbers continue to climb as consumer confidence increases.”

