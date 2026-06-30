Football Facility Plans Launched to Support Growing Demand

Anglesey Council has welcomed a new five‑year plan developed in collaboration with the Cymru Football Foundation and Football Association of Wales.

New Local Football Facility Plans have been launched across Wales to help meet growing demand for football and improve the quality, accessibility and sustainability of football facilities in communities.

Developed by the Cymru Football Foundation (CFF) in partnership with the Football Association of Wales (FAW), the plans have been created in collaboration with all 22 local authorities in Wales, including Ynys Môn, to identify local priorities for new and improved football facilities.

The plans respond to a significant rise in participation since the CFF was established in 2022, including:

a 21% increase in registered players overall

a 47% increase in women and girls’ participation

a 36% increase in youth players

a 114% increase in players with a disability

Each Local Football Facility Plan sets out a five‑year vision to address current and future demand, guided by four national investment priorities:

3G artificial grass pitches (AGPs)

Natural grass pitches

Off‑pitch and ancillary facilities

Small‑sided recreational football facilities

Plans were shaped through an extensive consultation process involving local councils, area associations, grassroots clubs and wider partners, including other national governing bodies and Active Partnerships. Grassroots football clubs played a central role, with more than 50% of clubs across Wales providing feedback, representing around 70% of all registered players.

For Ynys Môn, the plan identifies existing and potential sites where targeted investment will:

Support the continued growth of women’s and girls’ football

Improve experiences for players, volunteers and spectators

Future‑proof facilities through more environmentally sustainable design

Prioritise areas of greatest need

Maximise partnership funding opportunities to accelerate delivery

Aled Lewis, Director of the Cymru Football Foundation, said:

“We’re excited to reveal our local football facility plans to help shape the future of facility investment across Cymru. Together with the Football Association of Wales, we’re committed to delivering high-quality facilities to communities that need them most. “These plans will shape future conversations and partnerships with football clubs, leagues, Area Associations and Local Authorities to successfully implement and deliver priority facility projects and we’re looking forward to working together to invest into facilities that will have a positive impact.”

Anglesey Council’s Leisure portfolio holder Councillor Alun Roberts, added:

“We welcome the publication of the Local Football Facility Plan for Ynys Môn and the strong partnership working behind its development. “Football plays an important role in our communities, and this plan provides a clear, long-term vision to ensure our facilities can meet growing demand and support participation at all levels. “It is particularly encouraging to see the focus on increasing opportunities for women and girls, improving accessibility, and creating more sustainable, high-quality facilities for future generations. “We look forward to continuing to work with the Cymru Football Foundation, the Football Association of Wales and local partners to deliver these priorities for the benefit of our residents.”

Residents and clubs can view their local plan at: www.cff.cymru/local-football-facility-plans.