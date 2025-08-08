Food Wholesaler Commits to Three-Year Sponsorship of Tourism Awards

A food wholesaler has struck a new three-year deal to support a major showcase for the tourism and hospitality industry in North Wales.

Harlech Foodservice says the sponsorship package for the Go North Wales Tourism Awards is its way of showing solidarity with a sector which has been through tough times during and since the Covid pandemic.

The company will underwrite the annual event up to 2027. This year’s event is scheduled for Thursday, November 20, at Venue Cymru in Llandudno.

The firm, which has its headquarters in Criccieth and bases in Chester, Aberbargoed, Carmarthen and Telford, has been the headline sponsor of the tourism awards since 2021.

Harlech Foodservice was crowned as the UK Food Wholesaler of the Year by the Caterer magazine earlier this year. More recently it was named as one of the best places to work in the UK by the Sunday Times.

The firm was set up more than 50 years ago primarily to supply hotels, pubs, holiday and caravan parks and campsites across North West Wales. Its customers now include local authorities, schools and hospitals.

The hospitality industry is still a key part of its customer base and Managing Director David Cattrall said:

“We are delighted to announce our continued support for the North Wales Tourism Awards. It has become such an important event in the calendar for a sector that is vital to the North Wales economy and which attracts so many people to this beautiful area of the UK. “We are fortunate to live here but we appreciate that a big part of the offer that the tourism sector has right across North Wales is the high-quality food and drink that the region provides for its visitors. “That’s why it is so important to us that as much of what we supply as possible should come from this area because the food people eat on holiday is a big part of the reason they come to North Wales. “North Wales is a world class tourism destination which is innovative and varied and we’re proud to support those businesses by committing ourselves to backing these awards for the next three years. “The tourism and hospitality industry was hit hard by the pandemic and this is our opportunity to give something back and celebrate the achievements of our core customers.”

Go North Wales Director Jim Jones said: