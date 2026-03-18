Food Wholesaler Celebrates Expo Success with £3m in Trade Sales

A Welsh food wholesaler exceeded expectations with record crowds and more than £3 million in sales at its flagship expo.

Thousands of buyers and suppliers from across the UK descended on Venue Cymru in Llandudno for Harlech Foodservice’s annual two-day event.

Around 2,500 registrations were recorded with more than 1,200 businesses attending and 117 suppliers exhibiting, from global food giants to top Welsh producers.

It comes as Harlech Foodservice – which has sites in Cricieth, Chester, Carmarthen, Aberbargoed and Telford – continues a period of rapid expansion, reporting sales growth of more than 30 per cent.

Trade customers included buyers from the public and private healthcare and education sectors, along with the tourism and hospitality industry.

Commercial Manager Chris Gregson said:

“The expo more than exceeded all expectations. Registrations for example were up by 45 per cent as far as customer and business coming here was concerned. “We were thrilled to welcome customers from across Wales, the West Midlands and the North West of England, with more than 3,200 attending over the two days. “The expo is the season curtain-raiser for us in North Wales and sets our stall out for the entire summer. “It allows our customers to see that we have a deal for them, not just today, not just tomorrow, but for the entire summer season.”

According to Chris, the success of the expo mirrored the successful growth and development of the business over the past 12 months.

He said:

“Since the last expo 12 months ago we have enjoyed further growth. We have become more streamlined and sales-focused, and performance-wise it has been astronomical. “In a time where things are tough in hospitality, it's vital that we continue to find ways to support customers through new ranges, excellent service and competitive prices.”

The expo was also a chance to celebrate the firm’s history and family-run roots.

Chris added:

“The key theme this year was the history of Harlech, going back to our roots, and the proud family-run ethos the company has with owners Andrew, Laura and Jonathan, the children of the founders Colin and Gill Foskett. “That really ties in with a lot of our suppliers who are family-run operations, and our heartland being within 30 or 40 miles of Cricieth. “A lot of our suppliers will have known Colin and Gill and they appreciate and value Harlech’s history and how it is growing.”

A new innovation this year was a special fresh fruit and vegetable hub at the centre of the exhibition hall to showcase that growing side of the business.

Toby Foskett, a grandson of Harlech founders Colin and Gill Foskett, is category manager for fruit, vegetables and butchery and was kept busy talking to customers and suppliers.

He said:

“This is a new category for Harlech and it adds to our range so we are able to offer a full basket to the customer. “It means we can offer a total food service solution and having this here demonstrates the quality of the fruit and veg to our customers. “It means they can see the produce and touch it, we’re proud of the quality and the quality of course is hugely important. “Having face-to-face interaction adds to that personal touch we have at Harlech.”

North Wales business Jones Village Bakery was again in attendance to support the expo.

Baker Glen Simpson said:

“It gives us a chance to showcase a lot of what we do, including pasties, pies, baps and loaves, we’ve got a bit of everything this year. “This is my 10th show and I have been at Village Bakery for 19 years so I am getting pretty good at baking and knowing my way around the expo. “It is important that companies like Village Bakery comes to expos like this because it puts us out there, it gives options to potential customers and existing customers. “It is a great celebration of the produce of Wales, it is good for Wales and good for local businesses and the promotion of local ingredients.”

Paul Coombes, business development manager at historic Welsh ice cream firm Sidoli’s of Ebbw Vale, said the expo was a key opportunity to promote new ranges and the firm’s partnership with Harlech Foodservice was supporting growth.

He said:

“This is our second full year with Harlech Foodservice, we started off doing our ice cream sundaes and last year we listed our scooping ice cream. “We saw some really good growth last year and now we are going into season two with them. “Already this year we are getting some really good feedback from their sales team and we have been increasing our range. We have got our Ferrari’s Coffee ice cream – they are based down in Bridgend.

“We are doing a Henllan Bakery bara brith ice cream and we have amended our salted caramel now which is going to be made with Halen Môn sea salt. “With our partnership with Harlech we are just going from strength to strength really. The footfall we get past the stand and the interaction we enjoy is just fantastic.”

The best of Welsh new produce was highlighted by Jon Watkin, commercial manager of Edwards – The Welsh Butcher, based at Conwy.

He said:

“The expo is a great opportunity to show customers what is new, and remind them what is current. “We have got brand new gluten-free sausage rolls for example, which is very new to the market and there is a big gap in the market for that. “We have our Welsh lamb meatballs, they are new too, and we have a new three-ounce smash burger. “And from our standard range we have got our pork and Welsh leek sausage which has just won a Great British Food Award.”

South Caernarfon Creameries based near Pwllheli have been a keen supporter of Harlech’s expo for many years and national account manager Ffion Davies said the showcase was a great way to engage with customers.

She said this year the firm was promoting its salted Welsh butter in particular.

Ffion said:

“We are gauging interest, speaking to the buyers, giving samples out and we will be listing it with Harlech next month.”

Carmarthenshire firm Tregroes Waffles attended the expo to promote its range of products.

Jo Eveleigh, sales director, said the firm, based near Llandysul, was formed 42 years ago when Dutchman Kees Huysman launched a business selling waffles.

She said: