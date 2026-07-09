Food Leaders Urge Future Prime Minister to Back Plan to Strengthen Food System

The Food and Drink Federation, National Farmers' Union, British Retail Consortium and UKHospitality have joined forces to urge those running for Prime Minister to back a five-point plan for a more resilient and affordable food system.

As the UK’s largest manufacturing sector, the food and drink industry from farm to fork is worth more than £153 billion and supports more than four million jobs across the supply chain1 – one in nine jobs in the UK. The plan shows how economically valuable food and farming already is to the country, but also how a more resilient food system will add further value by protecting the 29 million UK households from future food shocks.

In an open letter, the organisations outline how swift action in key areas – delivering value for the public, well-negotiated EU realignment, improvement to planning, securing workers, and supporting investment and growth – will deliver long-term food security and address vulnerabilities in our food system, which are putting both businesses and households under pressure.

Karen Betts, Chief Executive, The Food and Drink Federation, said:

“Food and drink is the largest manufacturing sector in the UK, contributing £42 billion to the economy and employing more than half a million people in great jobs over long careers. Our industry should be driving growth and creating new jobs in every postcode across the country. But instead, many businesses are struggling with the cost of rising bills and complex regulation. “We want government to work with our sector to incentivise investment, particularly in new technologies, advanced skills, and the R&D necessary to make our food system more resilient and our diets healthier. Too often food and drink has been overlooked by government and our industry’s work to ensure households everywhere have access to a wide range of fresh, nutritious and affordable food has been taken for granted. The new Prime Minister should seize this opportunity to partner with us to strengthen and safeguard the UK’s food system today and into the future.”

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said:

“British farmers and growers are the foundation of our food system. With 70 million people reliant on us to produce their food, we must act now to secure a resilient, affordable food system in the coming years. “To drive success, farmers and growers need to know they’ll have the workforce they rely on, regulation which supports efficiency and growth, and a planning system that drives investment in much-needed farm infrastructure such as poultry sheds, storage for valuable manures and reservoirs. “These are all things that will build resilience in food production, and these investments will help both hard-pressed farmers and struggling consumers. I urge the incoming Prime Minister and their team to get behind this plan and lead the charge.”

Andrew Opie, Director of Food & Sustainability at the BRC, said:

“Food retailers are proud to support British agriculture and already source the vast majority of their food from the UK. In order to grow this investment, government must work to remove some of the hurdles which hold back British farmers, including on costs, planning restrictions, and reducing friction in EU realignment. This would allow the UK to build a more resilient and affordable food system that can deliver for both consumers and the economy long into the future.”

Kate Nicholls, Chair of UKHospitality, said: