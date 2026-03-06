Food Influencer Joins Celebrities at Prime Minister’s Celebration of Wales

A rising Welsh food influencer and star baker was among the invited guests at a St David’s Day reception at 10 Downing Street.

Naomi Griffiths, who is completing her apprenticeship at Coleg Cambria’s Iâl Bakery in Wrexham, attended the celebration, which brought together leading figures from politics, sport, business and the arts to showcase the country’s culture, talent and produce.

“I genuinely thought it was a joke at first,” said Naomi, recalling the moment she received her invitation. “I had to read the email a few times before it sank in. To be invited to Number 10 to represent Wales was such an incredible honour. “I’m still at the beginning of my career, so to be included alongside people I’ve looked up to for years was surreal. It made me proud of how far I’ve come and of the support I’ve had from Coleg Cambria and the local community.”

Around 120 guests attended the reception, including members of the Wales national football team, classical singer Katherine Jenkins OBE, rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones and professional dancer Amy Dowden.

Entertainment was provided by John’s Boys Male Voice Choir.

Food and drink formed part of the evening’s celebrations, with menus highlighting quality Welsh produce and drinks from producers including Llanerch Vineyard and Wrexham Lager.

Naomi has built a growing following through her Little Welsh Foodie social media platform, where she champions Welsh baking, traditional recipes and local businesses.

During the reception she was given a dedicated phone to capture behind-the-scenes content, offering her followers a glimpse inside one of the UK’s most iconic addresses.