Food & Drink Skills Wales Launches New Stakeholder Kit to Boost Sector Skills

The Food & Drink Skills Wales programme (F&DSW), a Welsh Government-funded programme committed to fostering a skilled and capable workforce, has launched its new Programme Stakeholder Kit.

This comprehensive resource is designed to provide businesses, educators, and partner organisations with a clear, concise overview of the programme's mission, support services, and latest initiatives aimed at fuelling innovation and sustainable growth across the Welsh food and drink industry.

The new Programme Stakeholder Kit serves as a key informational guide, outlining how F&DSW helps the food and drink processing and manufacturing sectors in Wales address critical skills gaps, improve efficiency, and enhance competitiveness.

It details the extensive range of fully and partially funded training opportunities available to businesses, which focus on vital areas such as:

Leadership and Management

Marketing and Sales

Production and Manufacturing

Sustainability and Decarbonisation

Added-Value Compliance and Statutory

Bespoke and Business-led Training

Kate Rees, Food & Drink Skills Wales Programme Manager, said:

“The Welsh food and drink industry is a vital part of our economy, and its future success is intrinsically linked to the skills of its people. “Our new Stakeholder Pack is a crucial tool for all partners looking to engage with us and leverage our support. It clearly articulates how we can collaborate to develop a highly-skilled workforce that is ready to meet modern challenges, from driving sustainability to adopting new technologies. We encourage all stakeholders to use this resource to understand the full scope of opportunities F&DSW offers.”

The pack highlights the tangible benefits of engaging with the programme, including access to a Workforce Development Manager who provides bespoke skills diagnostics and signposting support. This targeted approach ensures that training investment delivers maximum impact for individual businesses, contributing directly to the Welsh Government’s strategic vision for the sector.

The Food & Drink Skills Wales Programme Stakeholder Kit is available to download now on the official Food & Drink Skills Wales programme website. Stakeholders are invited to review the document to explore collaboration opportunities and take the first step towards a more skilled, productive, and resilient food and drink future for Wales.