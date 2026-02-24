Food Centre Wales Celebrates 30 Years of Supporting Welsh Food and Drink

Food Centre Wales is marking its 30th anniversary in March 2026.

Since opening in 1996, the centre has supported hundreds of producers, from ambitious start-ups to household names, helping them innovate, grow and succeed.

Operated by Ceredigion County Council and funded by the Welsh Government through the HELIX Programme, Food Centre Wales offers expert technical advice, state-of-the-art product development facilities and tailored business support. Its work spans every sector – dairy, meat, bakery, confectionery, prepared foods and beverages.

Angela Sawyer, Agri Food Centre Manager, said:

“This milestone is a celebration of the incredible journey we’ve shared with Welsh food and drink businesses over the past three decades. From supporting first-time entrepreneurs to working alongside established producers, our team has been proud to play a part in helping businesses innovate, grow and thrive.”

Patrick Gee, owner of ‘Circular Drinks’ near Lampeter, said:

“Food Centre Wales has been very helpful in the business set-up in so many ways; their advice on system development, validation and quality has allowed us to move forward with confidence, and all aspects of the support have been beneficial, giving us assurance that we’re doing things the right way… an exceptional resource, the projects are delivered professionally and in an easy-to-understand manner, the staff are always helpful, and I highly recommend them to all food and drink companies looking for expertise and support.”

Councillor Clive Davies, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Economy, Regeneration and Carbon Management, said:

“Food Centre Wales has played a vital role in driving innovation and opportunity in our local food and drink sector for 30 years. We’re proud of its contribution to businesses across Ceredigion and Wales, and we look forward to seeing its impact continue for many years to come.”

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Food Centre Wales will host a Start-Up Surgery on 18 March 2026 designed to inspire and guide new food and drink entrepreneurs. To reserve your place, email gen@foodcentrewales.org.uk or call 01559 362230.

For more information about Food Centre Wales and its services, visit www.foodcentrewales.org.uk.