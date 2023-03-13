Food and Drink Producers of Wales you have 1 Week to go!

With just 1 week until the Wales Food & Drink Awards deadline, 17th of March, producers of food and drink here in Wales are encouraged to enter and be part of these prestigious awards.

The awards celebrate the very best of Wales Food and Drink Producers and this year is taking place in Venue Cymru, Llandudno on 18th May. The event is looking to welcome over 350 producers, investors and experts of the Food & Drink industry.

The awards are a prime opportunity to reward the hard work, innovation and sustainability practices being put in place throughout the industry. In addition to rewarding companies for their business efforts, the awards shine a light on the apprentices and entrepreneurs of the sector and their individual achievements. With 15 categories to choose from the entire food and drink landscape is covered.

Sian Lloyd Co-founder of the awards said:

“This is a very exciting time with the entry deadline fast approaching. The food and drink sector is key to the Welsh economy and at its heart are talented and hard working people, who are passionate about producing the best quality food and drink here in Wales. We share their passion for the sector and are looking forward to showcasing their fantastic business stories. If you haven’t yet done so, now is the time to submit your entries. Pob Lwc!”

Entries will be shortlisted by our Chair of Judges, Bob Clark, previously of Clarks Syrups and Kathryn Jones of Castell Howell, headline sponsors. The finalists of all categories will then be invited to an interview with our panel of judges. The panel of judges are looking for ambitious companies striving for success and proud of their Welsh roots. The panel of judges includes; Nerys Howell (Howel Food Consultancy), Robin Williams (founder of Brighter Foods), Sarah Lewis (Deputy Director of Lantra), Maggie Ogunbanwo (founder of Maggie’s: An African Twist to your Everyday Dish) and Katherine Shipley (Food Curious Food).

Bob Clark, Chair of Judges said:

“With only days to go, I want to encourage those businesses who haven’t already to enter. The awards represent a great opportunity for Welsh companies to highlight and promote their amazing products and people that help make the Wales food and drink sector so special.”

The Wales Food and Drink Awards are proud to be sponsored and supported by;

Castell Howell, Ambition North Wales, BC Investments, BIC Innovation, Cambrian Training, Cywain, Food Innovation Wales, Food & Drink Wales Industry Board, Hugh James, Industry Wales, Jones-Village Bakery, Kilsby Williams, Levercliff, Menter Mon, Visit Conwy, Business News Wales, Stills, Cleartech Live.

The 15 categories to enter:

Wales Food & Drink Start-Up of the Year Wales Food & Drink Entrepreneur of the Year Wales Food & Drink Exporter of the Year Wales Food & Drink Apprentice of the Year Wales Food & Drink Innovation Award Wales Food & Drink Sustainable Values Award Wales Food & Drink Rising Star of the Year Wales Food & Drink Scale up Company of the Year Wales Food & Drink Community Award Wales Food Producer of the Year Wales Drinks Producer of the year Wales Food & Drink Artisan Business of the Year Business Resilience Award Farm-to-Fork Business of the Year Wales Food and Drink Champion of the Year

