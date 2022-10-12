Flying the Flag for apprenticeships at the HMCTS

Jayne Williams says she has become the “apprenticeships poster girl” within HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) due to her passion for learning and development.

She is now the “go to” person having been the first HMCTS employee to achieve a Higher Apprenticeship (Level 4) in Advice & Guidance, delivered by training provider ACT.

However, Jayne’s learning journey is not stopping there. She now wants to do a Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development qualification or a Higher Apprenticeship (Level 5) in Learning & Development.

In recognition of her successful learning journey, Jayne has been shortlisted for the Higher Apprentice of the Year Award at the prestigious Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2022. The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on November 10.

The awards highlight the outstanding achievements, during unprecedented times, of employers, apprentices and work-based learning practitioners.

Highlight of the year for apprentices, employers and work-based learning providers and practitioners, the awards are organised by the Welsh Government and supported by the National Training Federation for Wales (NTfW). Headline sponsor for the third year is Openreach.

Jayne, 58, from Newport, has seen her role as a court clerk expanded to cover running staff training, coaching, facilitation and academy courses. In the past year, whilst completing her Higher Apprenticeship, she helped train 690 HMCTS colleagues via online workshops and has been offered a wide range of jobs within the service.

She has filmed a video about her learning journey and holds live question and answer sessions online to promote apprenticeships.

Following in the footsteps of her grandmother who passed her first ‘O’ Level at the age of 65, she is now training all new court clerks and more senior officers, and inspiring colleagues to do apprenticeships, not only in Wales but across England too.

She says overcoming the barrier of passing her Essential Skills Maths qualification at the third attempt gave her a huge confidence boost and she now mentors colleagues.

As part of her Higher Apprenticeship, she enjoyed a six-month secondment in a trial training and facilitation project which proved so successful that HMCTS has now employed a permanent learning support officer.

Jayne commented,

“My apprenticeship has catapulted me into the limelight across HMCTS to deliver training and help others to develop. I’ve become the apprenticeship poster girl for the HMCTS. I’m so passionate about learning and development that I want everyone to know and make Wales stand out.”

“What HMCTS have gained from me doing the Higher Apprenticeship is immeasurable and it has opened so many doors for me. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Louise Vernall, HMCTS delivery manager, said:

“Jayne always inspires and engages others, demonstrating wonderful training skills and displaying a natural talent for it. She is a great addition to my team hand her contributions cannot be underestimated.”

Congratulating Jayne and all the other shortlisted finalists, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

“Apprenticeships make a huge contribution to our economy and will be crucial as Wales continues to bounce back from the pandemic.” “They can help futureproof, motivate and diversify a workforce, offering people the chance to gain high-quality vocational skills.” “As part of our Young Person’s Guarantee, the Welsh Government will be investing £366 million over the next three years to deliver 125,000 all-age apprenticeships across Wales during the current term of government.” “We want to increase opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to develop transferable skills in the workplace and improve their lives. The investment will also help tackle skills shortages and gaps in priority sectors critical to drive productivity and economic growth, supporting our net zero ambitions, the every-day foundational economy and public services.”

The Apprenticeship Programme is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund. For more information about recruiting an apprentice, visit: https://gov.wales/apprenticeships-genius-decision or call 03000 603000.