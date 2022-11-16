Flotek Set for South West Expansion Through Acquisition

Flotek Group, an MSP with an ambitious goal of transforming IT & Communications available to SMEs, has announced its second acquisition as part of the business’ bold growth strategy, just two months after its previous acquisition.

The acquisition of MazingTree, a trusted technology and IT support service provider, sees Flotek further expand into the South West to cover Plymouth, Devon and Cornwall, in addition to the wider Wales area.

A longstanding business and partner of Microsoft Cloud, Dell and Veeam, that brings the latest technologies and a personal service second to none, MazingTree clients will benefit from increased expertise in Cyber Security and a broader range of Microsoft Cloud services.

Jay Ball, CEO and co-founder of Flotek Group, said:

“We know how important having a dedicated IT provider with a local presence is to SMEs, and the high-quality services MazingTree offers are a natural fit with Flotek. We’re excited to be able to serve our existing clients in this region even more efficiently, with the support of MazingTree’s excellent team of IT experts. “This is the perfect base for us and unlocks a hugely exciting potential for growth; it’s an area where we have seen our competitors consolidate and customers seeking a new strategic local partner. We will continue to drive SMEs with the right IT & Comms support they need to scale up and reach the next level of operation.”

The joining of the businesses will also encourage sharing of knowledge and expertise across the Flotek Group, which is set to triple in size in the next six months. Increased training opportunities available for staff members will ensure the team can support clients with next generation IT and Telecoms services.

MazingTree’s technical team will integrate within the larger group of resource at Flotek and John Allan, MazingTree Technical Director, will remain in the Group.

He said:

“We’re very excited to become a part of the Flotek Group and offer our customers a wider support network for their IT needs, now with a key focus on delivering Cyber Security and Cyber Essentials Certification. “Joining Flotek gives us the resources we need to supercharge our client base and welcome more customers. Flotek’s cloud-focused approach offers new skills and opportunities for our team and clients alike.”

Learn more about Flotek at www.flotek.io.