Flotek Group Introduces Equity Scheme to Reward Staff and Drive Growth

A managed IT and communications service provider has introduced an Employee Management Incentive (EMI) scheme designed to reward staff and foster a culture of ownership within the company.

Since its inception in 2022, Cardiff-based Flotek Group has seen tremendous growth, driven by a commitment to simplifying IT and communications for small and medium-sized businesses across the UK. The introduction of the EMI scheme, now in place for all staff, is part of Flotek's broader vision to reward loyalty and dedication, ensuring every team member has a stake in the company’s success and was part of its commitment since inception.

The EMI scheme is designed to include and reward every team member, no matter their role or seniority. Structured across seven tiers, it reflects the diversity of contributions within the business – from long-serving employees to new team members, managers, and directors.

“For us, building a successful business means ensuring that every person who helps shape that success shares in it,” said Jay Ball, CEO of Flotek Group. “Our EMI scheme reflects our belief in rewarding our team, with the ultimate goal of helping as many of our employees as possible pay off their mortgages. We’re creating a future where the success of the company directly improves the lives of those who make it possible.”

The tiered structure offers increasing rewards at each level, ensuring that all employees, from entry-level to leadership, are invested in the company's success. This innovative approach is designed to keep the team motivated, engaged, and excited about Flotek's future.

Flotek Group's approach is inspired by successful models such as Admiral’s employee shareholder programme. The goal is to create a company where every employee feels like an entrepreneur, directly benefiting from the business’s growth and success.

Flotek Group is on track to close 2024 with £15 million in revenue, and the company’s ambition to reach £100 million within the next decade remains a driving force. With 12 acquisitions under its belt and further expansion plans in place, Flotek is focused on strengthening its presence in key regions like Bristol.

As part of its acquisition strategy, Flotek ensures that staff from acquired businesses are also offered the opportunity to become option holders, reinforcing the group’s commitment to team ownership and growth.