Flotek Group Announces Head of New Business

Flotek Group has appointed Eamon Darwazeh as the new Head of New Business.

Eamon brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as Head of Sales at Onestream and Sales Director at Solution IP. With a proven track record of building and leading successful sales teams, Eamon is well-equipped to propel Cardiff-based Flotek towards its ambitious growth targets, it says.

As Head of New Business, Eamon will be responsible for crafting and implementing a comprehensive sales strategy aimed at expanding Flotek's market share across the UK to £20 million by the end of 2025. His plans include the creation of a new outbound appointment-setting team and the deployment of further field-based business development managers dedicated to driving growth in Managed IT, Cyber Security, and Communication services.

Eamon said:

“I’m very excited to be joining and adding to this impressive journey of growth and innovation at Flotek. Finding a company that aligns with my vision and ethos is top priority. What’s important to me is being customer centric, process driven and having an agile approach to solving customers’ needs. It sounds like common sense, but common sense is not common practice in our industry. Flotek employ these basic principles and much more, making it a brand that I’m proud to get behind and call my new home.”

Jay Ball, CEO of Flotek Group, said: