Flotek Group Acquires Clear Telecom

Flotek Group, the multi-award-winning UK managed technology partner, has acquired Essex-based Clear Telecom, an established technology provider with over 23 years' experience supporting SMEs across the region.

Founded in 2003, Clear Telecom has built long-standing customer relationships through its delivery of IT, communications, connectivity, and related technology services. Its services include IT support, hosted VoIP, SIP trunks, Microsoft Teams telephony, business phone systems, mobile, broadband, and leased lines.

The acquisition strengthens Flotek's managed IT presence across Essex and London, while providing Clear Telecom's existing customers with access to an expanded range of managed IT, Microsoft cloud, cyber security, and communications services.

Clear Telecom will continue to operate from its Essex base, maintaining an established presence for customers across the region and into London. The Clear Telecom team will become part of Flotek Group, continuing to provide the technical knowledge, familiarity, and responsive support customers value.

Owners Barbara and John Malone will support the integration process, working alongside Flotek to ensure a smooth transition for Clear Telecom's customers.

The acquisition is Flotek Group's 16th since the business was founded in 2022 and forms part of its continued strategy to establish strong regional teams capable of delivering joined-up technology services across the UK. It follows Flotek being ranked number one in IT Channel Oxygen's 2026 Fast-Growth 50, recognising it as the fastest-growing MSP in the UK.

Existing Clear Telecom services will continue without immediate change. Integration will take place through a phased approach designed to maintain service continuity and ensure that customers are kept informed of any future operational or brand changes.

Alongside Clear Telecom's existing IT, communications, and connectivity expertise, customers will have the option to access Flotek's broader portfolio of managed IT support, Microsoft 365 and Azure, cyber security, cloud telephony, and technology consultancy.

The combined proposition reflects the way managed IT, cyber security, and communications are increasingly coming together within modern businesses. It will allow organisations to bring more of their essential business technology together under one provider, simplifying the process and creating a more consistent approach to support, security, and future planning.

Jay Ball, Chief Executive Officer of Flotek Group, said:

“Clear Telecom has built a strong and trusted technology business over more than 20 years, with established IT and communications capabilities and long-standing relationships across Essex. “Barbara and John's approach has always been based on understanding what each customer needs, recommending the right solution, and providing dependable local support. That's closely aligned with the way we work at Flotek and made Clear Telecom a natural fit for the Group. “This acquisition is an important step in expanding our managed IT presence across Essex and the wider South East. Clear Telecom already supports customers across IT, communications, and connectivity, and becoming part of Flotek will allow us to invest further in those capabilities and provide customers with access to the broader resources of the Group. “Our immediate priority is to protect the relationships and service that Clear Telecom's customers already value. The Essex base will remain, the team will become part of Flotek Group, and Barbara and John will work with us throughout the integration. “Over time, we can build on that strong foundation by giving customers access to greater technical resources and a broader range of managed IT, cyber security, and communications services through one trusted technology partner, while retaining the local presence and familiar people they know.”

Barbara and John Malone, co-owners of Clear Telecom, said: