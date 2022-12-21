Flotek Consolidates Market Growth with Third Acquisition

Fast-growing MSP Flotek has announced it has acquired Swansea-based business Cloud9ine Communications Limited, continuing its rapid expansion across the Welsh and South West markets.

Marking a third acquisition in just six months, the deal will enhance Flotek’s telecom offering by enabling a larger engineering technical team and bring further resource for WiFi, Data Cabling, CCTV, and AV.

Cloud9ine Communications was formed by Phillip Emanuel in 2018 and is included within the NHS Framework as an approved supplier for Data Cabling Networks and a HM Government Approved G-Cloud Supplier. The business is renowned amongst its public sector clients, delivering comprehensive data cabling installation services and dedicated ongoing support.

Alongside the staff joining Flotek Group, Cloud9ine Managing Director Phillip Emmanuel has been appointed Group Telecom Director while Craig Jones has become Telecom Engineering Manager.

Jay Ball, Flotek Group CEO said:

“We’re delighted to bring Cloud9ine into the Flotek Group, with Phil and the whole team adding a significant depth of technical knowledge and experience to the business, with expertise in large data cabling projects, cloud telephony and CCTV. “The role of companies such as Cloud9ine was highlighted during the pandemic, ensuring the NHS and other public sector organisations stayed connected and operated efficiently while under unprecedented strain. Cloud9ine’s agility and level of service earned them a stellar reputation and we’re excited to expand Flotek’s portfolio, unlocking greater pitching ceilings in this field, buoyed by the calibre of our ever-expanding Group.

For Cloud9ine, existing customers will now benefit from Managed IT Support and telecom services brought together under one roof, maintaining a high level of customer support while accessing the very latest technologies.

Phillip Emmanuel, Flotek’s new Director, said:

“We work with a number of prominent clients, many of which value working with one trusted provider that can support a full range of IT, Cloud and Telecoms services. “Working with the Flotek Group, which has a new approach within the sector focused on the transformation power of modern IT and Telecoms technology to the cloud, is an exciting development. Allowing for increased growth with enhanced resources across strategic locations, together we’re set to help even more clients across the UK drive forward.”

GS Verde Group advised on the deal.