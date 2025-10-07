Flood Protection Work Concludes on Aberaeron Coastal Defence Scheme

The flood protection part of the Aberaeron Coastal Defence Scheme has been concluded, Ceredigion County Council says.

The scheme aims to provide future protection from flood and coastal erosion.

The council said that people will once again be able to enjoy Quay Parade and the new Breakwater Walkway in Aberaeron, following the reopening of South Beach in August. Surfacing works are being finalised around Pwll Cam, but it is anticipated that the area will also be open during the week commencing 11 October.

The project was part funded by Welsh Government alongside Ceredigion County Council and was carried out by BAM UK & Ireland construction and civil engineering company.

The completed Coastal Defence scheme reduces the risk of flooding to 168 non-commercial and residential properties in Aberaeron and will provide protection against the predicted sea level rise in the future.

Works have included:

Constructing rock revetments and timber groynes on South Beach to reduce the effects of coastal erosion

Reconstruction of the dilapidated South Pier structure extending its life

Construction of an aesthetically pleasing masonry and glass flood wall with several pedestrian access points along Quay Parade

Installing a flood gate and constructing a raised public area within Pwll Cam

Constructing a new Breakwater to reduce wave height within the harbour with an integrated walkway which offers a whole new local and visitor experience

Providing a sustainable scheme that meet needs of future generations

As well as providing flood and coastal erosion protection to residents and businesses, the scheme has promoted opportunities for the economic, cultural, and social benefits of the town and harbour. The new Breakwater Walkway also offers a whole new local and visitor experience, likely to attract visitors to the town, the council said.

Councillor Shelley Childs, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member for Highways, Environmental Services and Carbon Management, said:

“This is a significant milestone in securing Aberaeron’s stunning coastline and safeguarding the future of the town and its residents from the increasing threat posed by climate change. I would like to thank BAM UK & Ireland for their well-crafted build and excellent community engagement to develop the new coastal defence scheme. We are proud to support this scheme in conjunction with Welsh Government and thank residents, businesses, and visitors for their patience during the construction process. I invite everyone to come and visit Aberaeron to explore the fantastic work for themselves.”

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:

“In an era of increasingly severe weather patterns and rising sea levels, projects like the Aberaeron Coastal Defence Scheme demonstrate our determination to adapt and help our communities be more robust and resilient for the future. Our £291 million Coastal Risk Management Programme was established specifically to tackle the challenges that climate change presents to coastal communities, and this scheme marks a substantial investment in Aberaeron's long-term future by protecting local homes and businesses.”

Ray Jones, Operations Manager for BAM UK & Ireland, added: