Flood Management Training Launched for Landlords and Agents

Rent Smart Wales has launched new Flood Management training for landlords and agents, developed in collaboration with Natural Resources Wales.

The Continuing Professional Development (CPD) course is free and now available to access on the Rent Smart Wales website.

With one in seven homes and businesses in Wales at risk of flooding, and with the climate emergency bringing more extreme weather, it is more important than ever that people know and understand their flood risk, the organisers said.

Natural Resources Wales’s Flood Community Engagement and Resilience team has been working with Rent Smart Wales to design and deliver an online course for landlords and agents in Wales, to help them understand how to manage property at risk of flooding.

It is hoped the training will offer advice and guidance on how to prepare for flooding and mitigate the impact on people’s homes, livelihoods and communities.

By completing the training, landlords and agents will collect 10 CPD points that will count towards a Rent Smart Wales licence renewal application.

Anne Rowland, Group Leader at Rent Smart Wales, said:

“We are currently focusing on providing a wide range of CPD courses on subjects of interest to landlords and agents, to assist people to meet their training requirements for licence renewal. “Collaborating with Natural Resources Wales on this course has been really valuable.”

The collaboration with Rent Smart Wales is part of NRW’s wider effort to work with partners to build resilient communities across Wales.

Kelly McLauchlan, Lead Specialist Advisor – Community Engagement and Resilience for Natural Resources Wales, said: