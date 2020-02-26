Floating Cabins Are Making Waves in the Glamping Market

A unique concept in floating glamping accommodation has proven to be a popular success in Pembrokeshire.

After a successful introduction to the Milford Haven Marina in the latter half of 2019, Quality Unearthed in partnership with the Milford Haven Waterfront are looking forward to what looks to be an increase in occupancy and activity for the four unique floating cabins – the ‘Floatels’.

Installed and partly-funded by the Coastal Communities Fund, the four floating structures are centrally placed within the growing and vibrant environment of Milford Marina, and offer a unique and quirky experience for visitors to the area.

Introduced in September 2019, the four luxury structures have taken the glamping market by storm, already welcoming in over 100 guests since their launch, with many repeat stays already taking place.

Clare Stowell, director of property and tourism at the Port of Milford Haven, said: “This is a fantastic milestone for us and I’m delighted to have a really unique attraction right here at Milford Waterfront.”

And the interest and occupancy that has already been seen by the Floatels, throughout what is usually a quieter winter period for glamping structures, is already showing major signs of growth, with bookings for 2020 already flooding in.

Three of the floatels have already been made ready for guests, Morlo – the dog-friendly cabin – along with Nantucket and Tembek. Sybil, another dog-friendly cabin, is being readied for the 2020 season and is now available for advanced bookings. It has twin beds to allow for sharing, where the other three have traditionally catered for couples.

The floatels are a luxury experience, taking key elements from that of a hotel stay, as well as from glamping and ‘tiny house’ structures, making the best use of space, using locally sourced, high-quality fittings, beds and decor whilst all the time maintaining excellent value-for-money per night.