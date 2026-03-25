Flintshire-Wide Coastal Safety and Biodiversity Initiatives Boosted by Key Fund

From bolstering biodiversity in Saltney to installing a new boardwalk at Talacre beach, Flintshire County Council’s Connecting Coast to Countryside team is enhancing key coastal hubs across the county.

The project has undertaken a series of initiatives to improve the appeal and functionality of amenities along the Flintshire Coast Park (FCP), which stretches besides the Dee Estuary for 25 miles.

A new 140-metre timber boardwalk has been installed at Talacre beach using the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), overseen by one of the scheme’s coastal rangers. The previous worn-down pathway was replaced to provide safer access through the dunes to the shore.

Further measures to boost safety in Flintshire have taken place in Shotton, at home improvement agency Care and Repair North East Wales’ car park located opposite the Wales coast path and popular National Cycle Route 5.

Height barriers have been added to prevent large vehicles from entering and overcrowding the space, whilst plant overgrowth was removed to open up the area and expand the existing provision.

Site security and accessibility was also upgraded thanks to the installation of millennium bollards and the creation of a smoother, more even surface improving accessibility.

In addition, green spaces have been enhanced in Saltney thanks to the direction of one of the team’s coastal rangers with work included planting, coppicing, and traditionally laying more than 140 metres of hedgerows to boost biodiversity.

The works form part of the Longforest project taking place from Higher Ferry Saltney Footbridge to River Lane on the south bank of the River Dee, supported by Welsh Government Local Places for Nature Funding and the Flintshire County Council biodiversity team.

Children from Saltney Ferry Primary school have joined in with the upgrades by helping plant varieties of native trees within the hedging, such as holly, hazel, and field maple. The pupils have also sown wildflower seeds to create meadow patches, which will bloom in spring.

Flintshire County Council senior coastal ranger, Mike Taylor, said:

“Enhancing Flintshire’s natural landscape for residents and visitors is a priority of the council, so it was great to have the youngsters help improve the environment that is right on their doorstep. “By ensuring our hubs are not only accessible. but aesthetically pleasing, we hope the changes will encourage more people to explore the outdoors to boost their wellbeing. “The work that has taken place has also played a key role in protecting and preserving the rich natural habitats along the Dee estuary. We’re thankful for the UKSPF funding we’ve been given which has been vital in helping us to achieve this at our coastal hubs.”

Councillor Chris Dolphin, cabinet member for environment, regeneration, countryside, and tourism said:

“Thanks to the UKSPF, the Connecting Coast to Countryside team has been able to revitalise our green spaces and enhance existing infrastructure, which will no doubt help build a sense of communal pride and attract more visitors to enjoy our coastline.”

Connecting Coast to Countryside received just over £315,650 from Flintshire County Council’s allocation of the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) for the continuation year of 2025-26.