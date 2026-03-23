Flintshire to Benefit as Action for Children Expands Child Exploitation Intervention Service

Action for Children is to receive almost £5 million over three years from The National Lottery Community Fund to expand services tackling the criminal exploitation of children.

The funding will be used to support children, young people and families at high risk of criminal exploitation across Wales, England and Scotland.

Flintshire is one of the areas where the major investment will directly protect vulnerable young people, with the funding guaranteeing the continuation of the charity’s exploitation intervention service in the county.

Young people with lived experience of exploitation will be at the heart of the programme, providing mentoring and helping shape the project’s work to drive meaningful change.

Over the next year, Action for Children will open five new exploitation intervention services. The funding will also support new activity in Edinburgh alongside continued investment in existing services in both Flintshire and Newcastle.

A key focus of the expanded programme will be supporting criminally exploited girls, looked-after children and those on the edge of care. The funding will also enable further work to understand and address the role of county lines drug dealing and other forms of extra-familial harm, including sexual abuse.

This investment is part of The UK Fund, a major strand of The National Lottery Community Fund’s 2023–2030 strategy.

Action for Children’s Criminal Exploitation Intervention Service works to protect and divert exploited young people aged 11–18 — and their families — from serious harm. Launched in Glasgow in 2012, it has helped more than 650 children and families since 2020.

Support includes intensive one-to‑one work, peer mentoring, help to stay in or return to education, employment or training, and tailored support for families. Many peer mentors have lived experience of exploitation and act as accessible, trusted role models for young people who may not engage with mainstream services.

In Wales, Action for Children works closely with Welsh Government, Senedd Members, local authorities, commissioners and multi‑agency safeguarding partners to influence the way children affected by exploitation are supported.

Continued investment in Flintshire means this successful approach can keep informing and improving national responses to child exploitation across Wales, the charity said.

One young person supported by the service in Wales said:

“I was selling drugs and didn’t want to be involved in it anymore, so I tried to leave. The person I was working for wasn’t happy that I wanted to stop selling for him and gave me a broken jaw. It was dark, it was scary… I didn’t like my life… I wanted to take my own life. I didn’t want to be here. Without the help from Action for Children, I would be in jail or I would be dead. I would not be here.”

Laurie Ryall, National Director for Action for Children in Wales, said: