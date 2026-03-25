Flintshire Firm Signs The Armed Forces Covenant at Caernarfon Castle

Protectoseal Ltd, the Flintshire-based global leader in the design, manufacture, and supply of safety-critical products, has formally signed the Armed Forces Covenant at a special event held at Caernarfon Castle.

The signing ceremony marks the company’s commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community, including serving personnel, veterans, and their families, ensuring they are treated with fairness and respect in both employment and wider society.

Protectoseal Ltd was represented at the event by Andy McGlynn, Managing Director, and Lindsay Gray, HR Manager, who were joined by Brigadier Mark Davis CBE, Head of the Army in Wales, for the official signing.

By signing the Covenant, Protectoseal Ltd pledges to uphold its key principles, including ensuring that members of the Armed Forces community face no disadvantage compared to other citizens and that special consideration is given where appropriate, particularly for those who have sacrificed the most.

Andy McGlynn said:

“We are proud to formally sign the Armed Forces Covenant and demonstrate our commitment to those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces. We recognise the valuable skills, experience, and dedication that service personnel and veterans bring to the workplace, and we are committed to supporting them and their families.”

The Armed Forces Covenant signing reflects Protectoseal’s ongoing commitment to corporate responsibility and community engagement, aligning with its core values of safety, professionalism, and respect.

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois, USA, Protectoseal specialises in the design and manufacture of innovative Flame Arresters, Pressure/Vacuum Relief Vents, Emergency Relief Vents, and Tank Blanketing Valves. Its products are used globally to enhance process safety and protect against explosions in some of the world’s most demanding industrial environments. Protectoseal also operates subsidiaries in the UK and India, supporting customers worldwide.