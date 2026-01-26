Flintshire Family Launches State-of-the-Art Indoor Golf Centre with Start Up Loan Support

A Flintshire family has transformed a disused warehouse in Chester into a state-of-the-art indoor golf facility thanks to £100,000 of Start Up Loans funding.

Pro Sim Golf, founded by couple Lucy and Geraint Davies, Geraint’s cousin Carwyn Davies and his partner Sarah Edwards, has officially opened its doors with a mission to make elite-level golf training accessible to everyone – whatever their age or ability.

Using the same training technology found in professional academies, visitors can practise their swing, analyse performance data in real time, and play on a selection of world-renowned digital courses. The technology replicates different bunker conditions and ground types including rough and fairway, offering a realistic golfing experience all under one roof. The venue features four high-specification golf simulators, social seating areas, and an upstairs lounge.

The idea was sparked after Lucy and her husband visited a similar centre in South Wales and realised there was nothing of comparable quality across North Wales or northern England.

“We immediately saw the potential,” said Lucy. “There’s such a gap in the market for year-round, high-quality golf training in this region, and we knew others would feel the same. We decided then that we wanted to make it happen, but without funding, it would have always been a pipedream. The Start Up Loan financing made the whole thing possible.”

The £100,000 funding – £25,000 for each director, the maximum currently permissible from the scheme – covered the cost of the simulators, leasing the building, and fitting out the space. To keep costs down, the team built much of the facility themselves, saving substantially on contractor fees.

To begin with, the founders are running the business themselves, with Sarah overseeing finance, Lucy leading on marketing, and Carwyn and Geraint managing operations and technical support. As the venue grows, the team hopes to hire locally and eventually have the business run independently of their day-to-day involvement, creating jobs and opportunities in the process.

“It was scary diving into something completely new,” Lucy added. “We juggled shift work, worried about borrowing money, and spent long hours building the space, but we believed in the idea. The mentoring and support we received through Start Up Loans has helped keep us on course.”

Pro Sim Golf is open seven days a week and has already taken bookings for parties, corporate events and social competitions. The team also plans to launch an academy programme for young players by forging links with local schools, clubs, and community groups – with the hope of bringing more new golfers into the game.

As part of its social programme, Pro Sim Golf also plans to host competitive events and virtual tournaments, where customers can play head-to-head against golfers at other UK simulator venues and even internationally.

The business is projecting turnover of around £200,000 a year based on 40% occupancy. Longer-term, the family hopes to add a licensed bar as well as expand to additional sites and create new jobs in the area.

“It’s amazing to see everything coming to life,” said Lucy. “We’ve jumped through hoops to get here, and there were times we panicked about the money we’d borrowed. But over the last month, everything has started to fall into place. We’re excited to finally welcome our community in.”

Jessica Phillips-Harris, Senior Manager for Wales at the British Business Bank, said:

“Pro Sim Golf is a brilliant example of how the Start Up Loans programme can turn ambition into reality. This family’s determination to create an inclusive, community-focused sports space is exactly what the programme exists to support. We’re proud to have played a part in bringing their vision to life.”

The British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme provides government-backed loans of up to £25,000 per individual, alongside free mentoring and support for new business owners across the UK.