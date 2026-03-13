Flint Opticians Completes £400,000 Expansion and Creates Four New Jobs

Specsavers Flint has completed a £400,000 expansion, which has been unveiled by co-founder Doug Perkins CBE.

Led by the locally owned store partners, Holly Roberts and Kevin Liu, the six-figure investment has expanded the store’s clinical space across two floors, increasing the number of test rooms from three to five and creating four new clinical jobs to support demand.

The two new rooms are equipped with state-of-the-art Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) technology, and a soundproofed audiology suite for private hearing checks has been created.

Retail director Holly Roberts said:

“This expansion is such an exciting milestone for our business. By creating more clinical space and extra test rooms, we’re able to respond to growing demand for eye and hearing care, making it quicker and easier for our customers to book the appointments they need. “It’s been a true community effort. From working with Flint-based steel fabricators Custom Chrome & Iron and builders P&D Civils during the build to the fantastic team at the Old Court House Café, which kindly housed our team to be able to offer adjustments and repairs to our customers while we were shut, it’s been brilliant to see local businesses come together.”

The transformed space was officially unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Doug Perkins, who co-founded Specsavers with his wife Dame Mary Perkins in 1984 on the island of Guernsey.

To support the expansion, the store has welcomed one new optometrist and three trainee optometrists to the team. They will be mentored by director Kevin Liu, who joined the leadership team last year and brings 20 years of clinical and professional development experience.

Kevin said: