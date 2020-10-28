Flexible Office Provider Clockwise to Launch New Site in Cardiff

Clockwise is a national brand which aims to provide contemporary workspaces and meeting spaces in convenient city centre locations.

The workspace will be located in Brunel House, less than a five-minute walk away from Cardiff Queen Street Station

Clockwise already has sites in Belfast, Liverpool, Glasgow and Edinburgh and will expand across the UK, with new sites set for London, Manchester, Leeds and Cheltenham.

Clockwise has made a number of senior hires, including Alexandra Brunner as Chief Operating Officer.

“As all businesses look not only to survive, but thrive, in the “new normal,” the measure of our success will be how well we can anticipate and accommodate members’ needs before they themselves even recognise them,” Ms Brunner said. “In doing so, we will provide much-needed support, now, when it matters most, and in years to come, for the businesses that are the lifeblood of the UK and European economies.”

The business has also hired Gavin Stubbs as Chief Information Officer and James Grabiner as Chief Financial Officer.

“Innovation and enterprise is not limited to Central London,” Ms Brunner added. “Our real estate strategy reflects this and Clockwise is well placed to provide regional SMEs with premium workspace and the support they need to grow their businesses. “This approach has more relevance in the current COVID-19 climate, as flexible working and working closer to home become commonplace. “As we look to the future and a post-pandemic workplace, we are expecting behaviours and requirements to continue evolving in this way.”

To find out more about Clockwise, visit https://workclockwise.co.uk/