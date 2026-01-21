Flexible Careers Forecast to Replace Linear Paths for UK Finance Professionals

A new report from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) highlights that 55% of those questioned believe flexible, personalised career paths will replace traditional roles by 2035.

How, when and where finance professionals work, as well as the nature of the work itself, will look very different, the research suggests. A total of 55% of UK respondents said flexible career paths will replace linear paths within the next decade. A further three in ten (30%) in the UK expected the two approaches to coexist equally.

More than 2,600 ACCA members and future members – along with 145 employers – took part in global research to identify the relevant skills sets finance professionals should nurture for future career success.

In total, 500 UK professionals fed into ACCA’s major new report ‘Career paths reimagined’. Technology was ranked by a significant margin as the number one driver of change, highlighting the powerful role digital innovation and AI are playing in expanding career possibilities and redefining professional impact.

The accountancy body’s research also shows that rather than following a single, predefined route, professionals are increasingly building “portfolio careers”, moving between roles, organisations and sectors, and applying their skills in new and higher-value ways.

ACCA chief executive Helen Brand said:

“Accountancy is being redefined in ways that are reshaping and expanding the role of the profession. While traditional career paths are giving way to more flexible, individualised routes that are shaped by skills rather than titles, opportunities to grow and thrive have never been greater for those prepared to embrace change. “To be successful, UK finance professionals must be willing to let go of outdated expectations and embrace a future which will see the rise of hyper-personalised careers featuring more flexibility but less predictability. Taking greater ownership of your career and learning is key – continually developing the right skills is essential to navigating a flexible workplace.”

Focusing on inter-personal, technology and technical skills and developing specialisms feature strongly, as well as having a curious and flexible mindset. Career breaks and ‘micro-retirements’ are likely to increase as professionals work longer.

The report also shows UK professionals are taking ownership of their development, shaping careers around their interests, values and transferable skills, supported by a profession that is becoming more open, more flexible and more diverse in the opportunities it offers.

The UK findings highlight a strong commitment to continuous learning:

57% say developing new skills is essential to their career progression over the next five to ten years

70% identify AI and technology as the most important skills to build

44% also highlight resilience, flexibility and agility as critical capabilities

Clive Webb, head of business management at ACCA, wrote the report:

“The report shows those who appreciate and adapt to the changes will benefit from stimulating and rewarding careers in finance and accountancy. Curiosity and agility will be key features of a successful career as careers will be flexible and dynamic. “The career paths of the future hold significant promise for those ready to seize the opportunity. UK employers need to adapt to and anticipate changes now to maximise talent, match skills demand and provide a sustainable pipeline of talent for a redefined profession.”

Lloyd Powell, head of ACCA Cymru/Wales, said: