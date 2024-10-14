Flats to be Demolished so New Council Homes can be Built

Plans to build new council homes in Powys will reach an important milestone later this month when work to demolish four existing blocks of flats begins.

Powys County Council will oversee the demolition of the block flats at Ael Y Bryn / Pen Y Bryn in Ystradgynlais with work starting on Monday, 21 October.

The demolition work is being carried out as part of a development to make way for 16 new, one-bedroomed homes that will be built by the council’s Housing Development Team.

The four existing blocks of flats do not meet current housing need so they are being demolished to make way for the new flats, which are in high demand.

Prichards Demolition will undertake the works on behalf of the council between the hours of 8am-6pm, Monday to Friday with possible Saturday morning work if required. The works are expected to be completed by the end of January 2025.

During the demolition period, the area will be an active site with large vehicles requiring access. Local residents are being asked by the council to take extra care when they are in the area.

Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said:

“I am delighted that our plans to build high quality, energy efficient homes for rent in Ystradgynlais are taking an important step forward. “I would like to thank residents and the local councillors who have engaged with us to ensure we get this right. “Delivering new council homes in Ystradgynlais is a major financial commitment by the council that will help tackle poverty, support the local economy and create opportunities for jobs and training in the community. “When built, our new development will include green spaces, gardens and residents’ car parking. This is part of a long-term investment programme which will improve the quality of life for people living in Ael Y Bryn and Pen Y Bryn. “Tackling the housing emergency in Powys is my top priority. This exciting proposal will help us build a stronger, fairer, greener future for our communities.”

Cllr Huw Williams, local county councillor for Aber-craf and Ystradgynlais, said: