Flagship Food and Drink Trade Event Returns to ICC Wales in October

Wales’ flagship international food and drink trade event, Blas Cymru / Taste Wales, will return on 22–23 October 2025 at ICC Wales, Newport.

Organised by the Welsh Government’s Food & Drink Wales division, the two-day event brings together Welsh food and drink producers with UK and international buyers, developers, chefs, and industry professionals. Since its launch in 2017, Blas Cymru has played a key role in creating new business opportunities and showcasing Welsh produce to markets across the world.

Key event highlights include:

A 3,000-product showcase, including 200 new product ranges

The Rising Star Marketplace for up-and-coming suppliers

A time-efficient diary system for pre-arranged introductory meetings

Access to Food & Drink Wales experts to help match suppliers with buyers

Participation from SALSA and BRCGS-accredited companies

Blas Cymru / Taste Wales has been instrumental in raising the profile of Welsh businesses, helping them to network, build brand awareness, and expand internationally. For buyers, it provides a chance to discover innovation, connect directly with suppliers, and explore investment in a sector that has benefited from multi-million-pound investment in production capabilities.

For more information or to register to attend, email foodanddrinkwales@mentera.cymru